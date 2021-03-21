Skipper: 'Mason City Math' focuses on the additions, not subtractions

Years ago, I had a conversation with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, before his current tenure as mayor, on the subject of negative campaigning.
We both agreed the reason it exists is because it apparently works on the voters. But Schickel said he doesn’t partake in it and prefers to look at things from a positive standpoint. He said we should concentrate on addition and multiplication instead of subtraction and division.
Now that’s a “New Math” concept I actually understand.
It can be applied to all facets of our life, far removed from political campaigns.
For example, if we take a look at what’s been happening in the city in recent years – the additions and multiplications – it helps put some perspective on things that might represent subtractions or things that divide us.
It’s a little like counting your blessings before you start complaining, By the time you get through counting, you may have forgotten what you were going to complain about.
Let’s apply a little “Mason City Math” to what’s going on in the city today.
Here are some additions and multiplications that are either completed or in the works:
- The new Mason City Multipurpose Arena in Southbridge Mall is spectacular. Two months after it opened, the pandemic forced it to cancel many activities but things are ramping up. Hockey is being played and concerts are being planned. One lifelong resident, going inside the arena for the first time, said he couldn’t believe Mason City could have a facility this great. He gave it a "Wow!”
- Plans are in the works for development of the Willow Creek River Walk just south of the mall downtown. Bergland & Cram architects are working on initial plans that will include trails, recreation areas and other amenities for lots of leisurely good times.
- That area is not too far from “The River,” the Talon apartment complex that is providing needed housing for the city and is an attractive addition to the downtown area. Many of us remember driving by when just the elevator shaft had been constructed. That was just the seed. It is in full bloom now.
- The Bushel Boy tomato operation is going to be a hugely popular business in Mason City. Speaking of huge, it is a 50-acre operation. When you get a chance, drive by its facility near Golden Grain Energy in southwest Mason City. You won’t believe how large it is.
- The Mason City Municipal Airport now has direct flights to Chicago through SkyWest airlines, a link of United Airlines. Because of that link, passengers will be able to book connecting flights via United.
- Our neighbors in Clear Lake also have a lot of great things going on – and that is always a benefit to Mason City as well.
- Oh, yes. City taxes are going down next year.
This is just a partial list and does not include new businesses that have opened up or reopened and improvements being made to parks, playgrounds and the aquatic center.
We all know that the city has had some projects that have sputtered or stalled – but let’s not overlook everything that’s been happening in the meantime.
That’s what “Mason City Math” is all about.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.