Skipper: Make America what again?
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: Make America what again?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Silly me.

I thought on this holiday weekend, with all the turmoil going on in the country, I’d take a more light-hearted look at America through one of its ongoing traditions -- slogans.

We have what I call a “bumper sticker mentality” -- summarizing complex thoughts into a few words -- everything from “Black Lives Matter” to “Honk If You Love Jesus” to “I’m a Soccer Mom.”

We announce things, we promote things or sometimes we just repeat things.

Advertisers learned the value of this mentality a long time ago.

Some of us remember:

  • “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.” (Alka Seltzer)
  • “To look sharp, every time you shave… (Gillette razor blades)
  • “Where’s the beef?” (Wendy’s)
  • “Mmm, mmmm good!” (Campbell’s Soup)
  •  “Please don’t squeeze the Charmin.” (toilet tissue)

Insurance companies attempt to lure us by convincing us they are “like a good neighbor” or that we’re “in good hands” with them.

The bumper sticker mentality has made its way into local advertising over the years. North Iowa Area Community College established an identity through its short, catchy slogan of “Choose NIACC First.” It became such a popular, well-known phrase that when President Clinton came to Mason City and spoke at the college in 1996, he began his talk by saying, “Of all the places I could be in the world tonight, I chose NIACC first.”

We hear all the time about which store “is the place for all of our hardware needs” and are invited to buy groceries “where there’s a friendly smile in every aisle.”

The Globe Gazette has tried to entice readers over the years with slogans such as “Miss a Day, Miss a lot” and “Making All North Iowans Neighbors.”

But the grand champion of slogan makers is politics, and its tradition goes back centuries, -- from “Honest Abe” to “All the Way With LBJ” to “Nixon’s the One.”

People who consider themselves experts in this sort of thing say that General Dwight D, Eisenhower had the all-time best slogan when he ran for president in 1952. His followers all over the country sported campaign buttons that said “I like Ike.” Clear, concise, complete and easy to remember.

Theodore Roosevelt had “the square deal,” Franklin Roosevelt had “the new deal” and Harry Truman had “the fair deal.”

In Iowa, Joni Ernst was elected to the Senate six years ago with the promise to go to Washington and “make ‘em squeal.”

And, of course, President Donald Trump, a master at marketing and salesmanship, won the presidency in 2016 by promising to “Make America Great Again.”

As we approach another presidential election in the fall, here is an interesting exercise for you. Take the Trump slogan, remove the word “great” and insert a word or two to replace it. In other words, your phrase would be “Make America _______ Again.”

Trump supporters might want to keep the slogan just as it is. Detractors might have other ideas. Some might think “Make America Great Again” is a goal Joe Biden should try to achieve.

How would you fill in the blank? An interesting exercise, to be sure.

Silly me.

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: We got rhythm, Mason City

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • 1

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

John Skipper mug 2

Skipper

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A contentious start to a competitive campaign
Columnists

A contentious start to a competitive campaign

  • Updated

Long, competitive election campaigns are familiar territory for Iowans. But even with all that experience, it sure feels like we’re going to need the strongest of stomachs to get through the next few months.

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

  • Updated

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

  • Updated

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Commentary: Governors must protect the health workers who protect us
Columnists

Commentary: Governors must protect the health workers who protect us

The federal government's response to COVID-19 has been haphazard, mismanaged and ultimately deadly. Yet the Trump administration is trumpeting the country's "success" against the pandemic, with the vice president recently declaring that the U.S. response to COVID-19 is "cause for celebration." As doctors, we are not celebrating. With more than 125,000 people in the United States dead from ...

+2
Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage
Columnists

Commentary: Amid pandemic and recession, the Trump administration attacks 20 million Americans' health coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge spike in layoffs, leaving tens of millions of Americans without the employer-sponsored health insurance that had protected their families. But the 2010 Affordable Care Act offered a safety net for them - laid-off workers can sign up for replacement coverage for themselves and their families through their state insurance exchanges. And according to the Kaiser ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News