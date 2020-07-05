Skipper: Make America what again?

Silly me.
I thought on this holiday weekend, with all the turmoil going on in the country, I’d take a more light-hearted look at America through one of its ongoing traditions -- slogans.
We have what I call a “bumper sticker mentality” -- summarizing complex thoughts into a few words -- everything from “Black Lives Matter” to “Honk If You Love Jesus” to “I’m a Soccer Mom.”
We announce things, we promote things or sometimes we just repeat things.
Advertisers learned the value of this mentality a long time ago.
Some of us remember:
- “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.” (Alka Seltzer)
- “To look sharp, every time you shave… (Gillette razor blades)
- “Where’s the beef?” (Wendy’s)
- “Mmm, mmmm good!” (Campbell’s Soup)
- “Please don’t squeeze the Charmin.” (toilet tissue)
Insurance companies attempt to lure us by convincing us they are “like a good neighbor” or that we’re “in good hands” with them.
The bumper sticker mentality has made its way into local advertising over the years. North Iowa Area Community College established an identity through its short, catchy slogan of “Choose NIACC First.” It became such a popular, well-known phrase that when President Clinton came to Mason City and spoke at the college in 1996, he began his talk by saying, “Of all the places I could be in the world tonight, I chose NIACC first.”
We hear all the time about which store “is the place for all of our hardware needs” and are invited to buy groceries “where there’s a friendly smile in every aisle.”
The Globe Gazette has tried to entice readers over the years with slogans such as “Miss a Day, Miss a lot” and “Making All North Iowans Neighbors.”
But the grand champion of slogan makers is politics, and its tradition goes back centuries, -- from “Honest Abe” to “All the Way With LBJ” to “Nixon’s the One.”
People who consider themselves experts in this sort of thing say that General Dwight D, Eisenhower had the all-time best slogan when he ran for president in 1952. His followers all over the country sported campaign buttons that said “I like Ike.” Clear, concise, complete and easy to remember.
Theodore Roosevelt had “the square deal,” Franklin Roosevelt had “the new deal” and Harry Truman had “the fair deal.”
In Iowa, Joni Ernst was elected to the Senate six years ago with the promise to go to Washington and “make ‘em squeal.”
And, of course, President Donald Trump, a master at marketing and salesmanship, won the presidency in 2016 by promising to “Make America Great Again.”
As we approach another presidential election in the fall, here is an interesting exercise for you. Take the Trump slogan, remove the word “great” and insert a word or two to replace it. In other words, your phrase would be “Make America _______ Again.”
Trump supporters might want to keep the slogan just as it is. Detractors might have other ideas. Some might think “Make America Great Again” is a goal Joe Biden should try to achieve.
How would you fill in the blank? An interesting exercise, to be sure.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
