Skipper: Make America what again?

We hear all the time about which store “is the place for all of our hardware needs” and are invited to buy groceries “where there’s a friendly smile in every aisle.”

The Globe Gazette has tried to entice readers over the years with slogans such as “Miss a Day, Miss a lot” and “Making All North Iowans Neighbors.”

But the grand champion of slogan makers is politics, and its tradition goes back centuries, -- from “Honest Abe” to “All the Way With LBJ” to “Nixon’s the One.”

People who consider themselves experts in this sort of thing say that General Dwight D, Eisenhower had the all-time best slogan when he ran for president in 1952. His followers all over the country sported campaign buttons that said “I like Ike.” Clear, concise, complete and easy to remember.

Theodore Roosevelt had “the square deal,” Franklin Roosevelt had “the new deal” and Harry Truman had “the fair deal.”

In Iowa, Joni Ernst was elected to the Senate six years ago with the promise to go to Washington and “make ‘em squeal.”

And, of course, President Donald Trump, a master at marketing and salesmanship, won the presidency in 2016 by promising to “Make America Great Again.”