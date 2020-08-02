Skipper: Looking for what's 'common'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.

Amosson, who died July 21, accomplished a lot in his life but never did anything to purposely call attention to himself.

Amosson, 73, served on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors for 14 years and prior to that served on the county’s Board of Adjustment. He served on many other boards and commissions and was a farmer for 40 years.

I learned a lot from Bob in chats I had with him in his office at the courthouse, away from the hum-drum of county government. One of the many volunteer positions he held over the years was as a mediator for the state of Iowa in which the ultimate goal was dispute resolution.

If mediators are successful, they help bring disputing parties together and try to work out their differences without going to court. That makes for a much happier solution for all parties involved, is cost-saving to everyone involved and helps unclog an already crowded court system.

“What’s the secret to successful mediation?” I asked Amosson one day.

He didn’t hesitate. “Common ground,” he said. “Finding common ground.”