Skipper: Looking ahead with nostalgic fervor
Skipper: Looking ahead with nostalgic fervor

Nostalgia is a sentimentality that involves looking at the past longingly -- but often with a smile.

How about if we invent a new term and call it “future nostalgia” – looking at what’s ahead with the same kind of fervor.

John Skipper

Mason City and Clear Lake have civic and political leadership in which future nostalgia flourishes.

Over in Clear Lake, talk to Mayor Nelson Crabb and City Administrator Scott Flory about their city and they can tell you about its history with pride. But ask them about the future, and you better grab a chair and sit down. You’re going to be there for a while.

The same is true with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and other city leaders. If you look up “optimist” in the dictionary, you’re likely to see Schickel’s picture next to the definition. He is motivated by future nostalgia.

Obviously it takes teamwork – community partners – to make things happen, and that is an ongoing process in both communities. Future nostalgia thrives on people with good ideas coming forth and with governments providing resources to help make things happen.

Gil Lettow, the late great music director for Mason City schools, used to say, “Goals are ideas with deadlines.” In other words, dreams combined with a dose of reality.

Sen. Robert Kennedy said, “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I dream of things that never were and ask why not.”

One of the things that has bothered me over the years in Mason City is the number of empty buildings easily visible to people visiting the city. To me, they are like dirty fingernails that do not give a good first impression. And like the old shampoo commercial said, “you never get a second chance to give a first impression.”

But look around. That’s all changing. The latest change is the Barnhart crane and hauling service moving into the old Rose Bowl property that has been vacant since fire destroyed the building in January of 2014. That’s right. Seven years of nothingness. Kudos to developer Jeff Tierney and others for putting some life back into that space.

There’s new life also in the storefront properties on the west side such as the area vacated by K-mart and on the south side with the possibility of prospective tenants in the Southport property where Sears used to be.

Both Mason City and Clear Lake have hotel projects in various stages of development and Mason City is looking at the possibility of repurposing Southbridge Mall into a family entertainment center. Let’s hope it is not called “Hollywoodland.” Both communities are enjoying the opening of new shops.

And, of course, in Mason City, there’s the reopening of Birdsall’s.

Amid all the things we can find in our lives to complain about, let’s not forget the good things that are happening and that lie ahead.

Let’s enjoy a little “future nostalgia.”

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

