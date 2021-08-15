Skipper: Looking ahead with nostalgic fervor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Robert Kennedy said, “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I dream of things that never were and ask why not.”

One of the things that has bothered me over the years in Mason City is the number of empty buildings easily visible to people visiting the city. To me, they are like dirty fingernails that do not give a good first impression. And like the old shampoo commercial said, “you never get a second chance to give a first impression.”

But look around. That’s all changing. The latest change is the Barnhart crane and hauling service moving into the old Rose Bowl property that has been vacant since fire destroyed the building in January of 2014. That’s right. Seven years of nothingness. Kudos to developer Jeff Tierney and others for putting some life back into that space.

There’s new life also in the storefront properties on the west side such as the area vacated by K-mart and on the south side with the possibility of prospective tenants in the Southport property where Sears used to be.

Both Mason City and Clear Lake have hotel projects in various stages of development and Mason City is looking at the possibility of repurposing Southbridge Mall into a family entertainment center. Let’s hope it is not called “Hollywoodland.” Both communities are enjoying the opening of new shops.