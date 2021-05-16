 Skip to main content
Skipper: Local journalism does make a difference
Skipper: Local journalism does make a difference

Late last month I used this space to report on the dilemma of Peter Kiroff, owner of Pete’s Kitchen, who had a problem with City Hall.

Pete was allowing vehicles to park partially on the sidewalk in front of his business because he had safety concerns about parking in normal fashion on the narrow street. So vehicles were parked with passenger-side wheels over the curb.

John Skipper

This had been going on for years but last August, Kiroff was issued a $15 ticket for the parking violations. Rather than pay the fine, Pete decided to go to court, state his case, and let a judge decide his fate. And the judge ruled in Kiroff’s favor – which should have been the end of the story. But it wasn’t, because the city decided to appeal the ruling.

I thought all of this made good column fodder – the city challenging a court ruling over a $15 ticket – and wrote about it on April 25. Three days later, Kiroff texted me with his thanks. He had just learned the city was dropping its appeal. Subsequently, two city officials also told me the column had made a difference.

I take no particular pride in this because this type of situation, in which a newspaper story has made a difference, happens all the time all over the country. The stories don’t always involve things as trivial as a parking ticket. Sometimes they involve exposing a scandal; or helping police catch a criminal; or publicizing fund-raising events to help offset someone’s medical costs; or informing the public about upcoming public hearings – and reporting on those hearings; or giving voice to people who have something important to say and who otherwise would be silent.

I often hear complaints from people who say there is never any good news in paper. I remind them of the amount of space newspapers, including the Globe, devote to publishing school honor rolls, graduation lists, engagement, anniversary and special birthday announcements, business expansions, new business start-ups, announcements of individuals who have received honors or been promoted in their businesses as well as stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

So this isn’t about me or one particular newspaper column. This is about the positive power of the press and the value of local newspapers to inform, entertain, inspire and sometimes even persuade.

Thousands of newspapers all over the country do “Pete’s Kitchen” type of stories every day, but the numbers of shrinking. Industry sources report that nearly 2,000 local newspapers have shut down since 2004 for a variety of reasons.

So those of us who have tried our best to make a difference while making an honest living cringe when we see what’s happening in our industry.

And it hasn’t helped that for four years, we had a president who repeatedly called the press “the enemy of the people” when nothing could be further from the truth.

Enemy of the people? Ask Pete Kiroff.

By the way, Pete said he and the city are working on a compromise regarding the parking – agreeing on how much of the sidewalk the parked cars can occupy.

All’s well that ends well.

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

