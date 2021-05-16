Skipper: Local journalism does make a difference

I take no particular pride in this because this type of situation, in which a newspaper story has made a difference, happens all the time all over the country. The stories don’t always involve things as trivial as a parking ticket. Sometimes they involve exposing a scandal; or helping police catch a criminal; or publicizing fund-raising events to help offset someone’s medical costs; or informing the public about upcoming public hearings – and reporting on those hearings; or giving voice to people who have something important to say and who otherwise would be silent.

I often hear complaints from people who say there is never any good news in paper. I remind them of the amount of space newspapers, including the Globe, devote to publishing school honor rolls, graduation lists, engagement, anniversary and special birthday announcements, business expansions, new business start-ups, announcements of individuals who have received honors or been promoted in their businesses as well as stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

So this isn’t about me or one particular newspaper column. This is about the positive power of the press and the value of local newspapers to inform, entertain, inspire and sometimes even persuade.