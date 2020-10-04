Skipper: Local government leads the way

The recent presidential “debate,” if you can call it that, re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times in this space: local government is the purest form of government. Things actually get done.

For the most part, the local candidate get-togethers have been forums rather than debates because most have had multiple candidates rather than being one-on-one confrontations. Usually, there is a moderator who tries to keep things organized. There are usually two or three journalists who ask questions to specific candidates. I have had the privilege of taking part in many of them — and I have to smile when I look back at some of the things that have occurred.