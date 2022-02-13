SKIPPER: Learning should be up to the school districts

German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer once said, “Folly is a more dangerous enemy than evil. One can protest against evil. It can be unmasked and, if need be, prevented by force. Against folly we have no defense.”

Hopefully, there is a way to stop the folly of what some members of the State Legislature are trying to do to the public education system in Iowa.

An Iowa House Republican wanted cameras put in every classroom in Iowa. This came on the heels of a state Senate proposal for the Legislature to determine which books should be in classrooms and libraries – and which shouldn’t and for teachers and librarians to be charged with felonies if they disobey the book banning edicts.

The House bill on cameras in the classroom died Wednesday when a subcommittee meeting on its merits was cancelled.

Regarding book banning, the School Board in Oskaloosa last week met with parents who objected to some materials students had access to, including Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The board later voted not to ban the materials in question. But the dispute was settled at the local level, exactly where it should have been settled.

Let local school boards decide what our kids should or shouldn’t read instead of the state.

Having cameras in every classroom was an equally foolish idea. Parents would have been able to tune in at any time and watch what their children were being taught. The cameras would provide evidence of teachers who had the nerve to teach about alternative lifestyles or black history, which some in the Legislature consider blasphemy.

There are privacy issues at stake here that some legislators obviously had not considered. As a parent:

Do you think other parents have the right to witness firsthand that your child is a slow reader or has trouble solving simple math problems?





Do you think other parents have the right to know that your child, a kindergartner, had an “accident” and was embarrassed in front of his/her classmates?





Do you think other parents have the right to know if your sixth grade girl experienced her first biological period and felt humiliated?

These are situations that school teachers have to deal with every day, and they do it with compassion – in addition to all the other classroom duties they have.

What the teachers protect, and what some legislators ignore, is the child’s right to privacy.

And think for a moment at how much it would cost to have cameras in every classroom of every public school in Iowa – and who would pay for them? (You know the answer to that one.)

We are losing teachers to burnout and frustration, our national reputation for education is falling and we pay little attention to the vital roles of teachers and the rights of students.

Meanwhile, we concern ourselves with book banning and cameras in classrooms.

Nero fiddles while Rome burns.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

