Skipper: Learn to apply the 'equal outrage' rule

“Equal outrage” will probably play a part in the November elections.

That is a wonderful way of explaining the political climate in which we live. I first heard it expressed not by some political pundit or historian but by a friend of mine in Council Bluffs, a working woman with a husband, two grown children and several grandchildren. In other words, Patty is a good composite of your everyday American.

I’m pretty sure her political leanings are Republican but her judgments are based on common sense. And Patty says if she is outraged by something a politician says or does, she asks herself if she would be equally outraged if someone from the other political party said or did the same thing. That’s equal outrage as opposed to a strictly partisan point of view.

There are dozens of examples from this year’s presidential campaign in which the “equal outrage” question can be asked and that is troublesome.

Almost exactly two years ago, in this space I wrote, “We’re living in a world in which many people are so loyally (and hopelessly) tied to their political party that little thought is given to right or wrong, moral or immoral, legal or illegal. In other words, if the office holder from one political party did it, it’s OK. If a person from the other political party did it, it’s not OK.”