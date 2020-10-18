Skipper: Learn to apply the 'equal outrage' rule

“Equal outrage” will probably play a part in the November elections.
That is a wonderful way of explaining the political climate in which we live. I first heard it expressed not by some political pundit or historian but by a friend of mine in Council Bluffs, a working woman with a husband, two grown children and several grandchildren. In other words, Patty is a good composite of your everyday American.
I’m pretty sure her political leanings are Republican but her judgments are based on common sense. And Patty says if she is outraged by something a politician says or does, she asks herself if she would be equally outraged if someone from the other political party said or did the same thing. That’s equal outrage as opposed to a strictly partisan point of view.
There are dozens of examples from this year’s presidential campaign in which the “equal outrage” question can be asked and that is troublesome.
Almost exactly two years ago, in this space I wrote, “We’re living in a world in which many people are so loyally (and hopelessly) tied to their political party that little thought is given to right or wrong, moral or immoral, legal or illegal. In other words, if the office holder from one political party did it, it’s OK. If a person from the other political party did it, it’s not OK.”
Sometimes, equal outrage can work against incumbent office holders. When Max Weaver served on the Mason City Council, many in the community were outraged by the disrespect he showed for other elected officials and, in some cases, citizens in the community. But he served several terms on the council, proving that the outrage was one-sided and not enough to defeat him. He has lost his last three elections, so the outage may be turning on him.
Support Local Journalism
The classic example of the turning tide of outrage is the political downfall of Congressman Steve King, who never saw a microphone he didn’t like and spent nearly two decades spewing conservative views in ways that many voters found outrageous – but not enough to defeat him at the ballot box.
Until recently. Last year, the House Republican leadership – members of his own party – stripped him of all committee assignments because of disparaging remarks they found clearly offensive.
Then, earlier this year, Randy Feenstra, a state legislator, defeated King in the Republican primary, meaning that once again members of his own party had had enough of King’s shenanigans.
In other words, the outrage had crossed party lines.
I find myself applying the “equal outrage” test any time I am appalled by something said or done by a politician – and I thank my friend Patty for pointing that out to me.
I invite each of you to apply that test this election year.
It really boils down to principle over party, doesn’t it?
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!