Skipper: King's ouster doesn't signify interest in change, just politics
Skipper: King's ouster doesn't signify interest in change, just politics

With all the turmoil happening across the country in the past few weeks, a significant political event occurred in Iowa that understandably was overshadowed by the other events.

Nine-term Republican Congressman Steve King lost in the GOP primary. Members of his own party, who had elected and re-elected him for 18 years, decisively cast him aside. State Sen. Randy Feenstra won with 36,797 votes, 45.7 percent to King’s 28,977, 36 percent. Three other candidates split the remaining votes with none of them getting more than 7 percent.

On many levels, King got exactly what he deserved – the judgment of the electorate. Because of his behavior and public comments in recent years, many politicians and pundits called for him to resign or to be removed from office by some other means. But that’s not how democracy works. The voters decided his fate – in this case, members of his own party – and, win or lose, he deserved that kind of consideration.

But how did it happen? How did a nine-term congressman in a safe Republican district suddenly fall from grace from members of his own party?

His outlandish rhetoric has been on display for many years. In 2006, he advocated building an electrified fence on the Mexican border to stop illegal immigrants from coming across, saying, “we do that to livestock all the time.”

In a 2013 interview, he said for every “valedictorian” child brought into this country by illegal immigrant parents, “there’s another 100 out there who, they weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

In 2018, in arguing against abortion bans that did not include exceptions for rape and incest, he said, “What if we went back through all of the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

Last year, in an interview, King said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – when did that language become offensive?”

Not long after that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stripped King of his memberships on the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees, making him, in effect, a political eunuch.

In his 18 years in Congress, Iowa Republicans have either ignored his notoriety or brushed it aside as they assessed their own political futures. Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Charles Grassley have been silent for the most part and have participated in campaigns with him. Former Gov. Terry Branstad broke from the ranks earlier this year to endorse Feenstra – but that occurred when Branstad was out of office and thousands of miles away as ambassador to China.

The difference this year from past years is that for the first time, King became a political liability for Republicans. In his last election two years ago, he defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten by just three percentage points, his closest race ever, and Scholten has been chomping at the bit to take on King again in November.

If King lost, it was thought he could take other Republicans down with him. If Democrats generated enough animosity toward King and his ilk, it could even affect President Trump at the top of the ticket. And a King loss would mean one more Democrat in the House.

Feenstra, on the other hand, represents all the traditional Republican values – a Trump supporter, a card-carrying member of the NRA and a proud conservative. He is more likely to keep the northwest Iowa House seat in Republican hands than King would have.

So, in the end, it was not a moral decision of the voters to oust Steve King, but a political one – and isn’t that symbolic of what life in America is like these days?

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

