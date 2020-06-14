Skipper: King's ouster doesn't signify interest in change, just politics

In a 2013 interview, he said for every “valedictorian” child brought into this country by illegal immigrant parents, “there’s another 100 out there who, they weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

In 2018, in arguing against abortion bans that did not include exceptions for rape and incest, he said, “What if we went back through all of the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

Last year, in an interview, King said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – when did that language become offensive?”

Not long after that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stripped King of his memberships on the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees, making him, in effect, a political eunuch.