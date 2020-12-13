 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skipper: Judge Gil Bovard provided many teachable moments
0 comments
alert top story

Skipper: Judge Gil Bovard provided many teachable moments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your honor, it was an honor…

The thing I will remember most about Judge Gil Bovard is that seemingly every conversation I had with him turned out to be a teachable moment in which I benefited from his wisdom.

Bovard, who was a district judge for more than 20 years – and a sailor, a rugby referee, a flute player, a school board president, a judo instructor and a lay minister – died last month at the age of 93.

It is no wonder that the start of his obituary contained a quote from Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes: “Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing.”

My association with Judge Bovard was strictly professional. As a reporter, when I covered events he was involved in or when I needed background on legal issues I was writing about, I could always count on him to provide time for me – and I always learned something from the experience.

John Skipper

In November 2010, three Iowa Supreme Court justices were ousted by voters after they took part in a decision that legalized gay marriages in Iowa. The constitutional issue was equal protection under the law and had nothing to do with the justices’ personal views on gay marriage.

Bovard thought the justices acted properly in correcting a flaw in Iowa law. “The Legislature has the unquestioned constitutional authority to make laws,” he said. “When they mess up, the court has the constitutional authority to tell them what they meant to say.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said he could relate to how sometimes judges have to make tough decisions that the public doesn’t always like. “Been there, done that and got the T-shirt,” said Bovard.

He loved to compare his role as a judge with being a rugby referee. In an interview in 2008, he said, “You have to know the rules. You have to know human frailties. Some people will try to get away with whatever they can. You have to know to look over your shoulder once in a while so you don’t just see what they want you to see.”

Judge Bovard had an uncanny way of administering justice with common sense and compassion. He rarely granted changes of venue – requests by defense attorneys to move a trial to a different county because of so much pre-trial publicity about the crime and the arrest. Bovard believed that in a county of 40,000 people, it was possible to find 12 individuals who could decide a case on the basis of testimony and evidence regardless of what they had heard about the case.

One of his more fascinating judicial philosophies he shared with me shortly after he retired. He said, “In all my years on the bench, I came across very few criminals – but a lot of good people who made stupid mistakes."

Therefore, he did not look at his role as one of punishing individuals who committed crimes. “There are two reasons for sentencing people,” he said. “Societal protection and rehabilitation.”

I’m not sure I agreed with everything he told me over the years but I will always treasure the teachable moments that he gave to me and to most everyone who knew him.

Your honor, it was an honor ...

SUPPORT SKIPPER: And all the Globe's columnists

Best of John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Skipper: It is not political
Columnists
alert top story

Skipper: It is not political

  • John Skipper Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News