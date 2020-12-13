Skipper: Judge Gil Bovard provided many teachable moments

Bovard thought the justices acted properly in correcting a flaw in Iowa law. “The Legislature has the unquestioned constitutional authority to make laws,” he said. “When they mess up, the court has the constitutional authority to tell them what they meant to say.”

He said he could relate to how sometimes judges have to make tough decisions that the public doesn’t always like. “Been there, done that and got the T-shirt,” said Bovard.

He loved to compare his role as a judge with being a rugby referee. In an interview in 2008, he said, “You have to know the rules. You have to know human frailties. Some people will try to get away with whatever they can. You have to know to look over your shoulder once in a while so you don’t just see what they want you to see.”