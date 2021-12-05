SKIPPER: It's right on the tip of my tongue, but ...

Silly me.

Have you ever been approached by someone you haven’t seen for a while – and you can’t for the life of you think of the person’s name?

Your hope, of course, is that in the course of the conversation, something will come up that helps you identify the person. The worst-case scenario is if you have to introduce that person to someone else who has joined the conversation.

It is said that Meredith Willson solved that problem by calling everyone “Cousin” when he greeted them. He’d shake their hand and say something like, “Hey cousin, how are you doing?,” stalling for time until he could think of the person’s name.

When you reach a certain stage in your life, trying to think of someone’s name becomes the national pastime. Hardly a day goes by when you don’t play that game.

If you haven’t reached that point in your life, believe me, you will.

There’s at least one other aspect to the game: Trying to remember a name from your past -- the grocer you were friends with years ago or the quarterback on your high school football team or the neighbor who used to live down the street before moving away.

It’s right on the tip of your tongue, but …

For some reason, women seen to be better than men at this game. Many a time when a man has had trouble coming up with a name, his best solution has been to ask his wife. Often, it’s asked and answered.

Several studies have been done on memory and memory loss. Paul Rieber, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, says one of the problems in remembering names is that often they are not significant enough to be remembered. “They are usually arbitrary,” he said.

As an example, you might be telling someone about a conversation you had years ago with a parent on the sidelines of your son’s or daughter’s soccer game. You remember the incident but don’t remember the fellow’s name. It could have been Tom or Dick or Harry.

You don’t remember the man’s name now, because it isn’t important, said Rieber. In contrast, you remember the name of the best man at your wedding because that was important.

Alan D. Castel, a researcher at UCLA, puts it this way. “We remember what matters to us, especially as we age. We remember what intrigues us.”

Another researcher says, “Memory storage comes down to two factors – emotion and repetition.” You remember names because of some emotional connection or because you’ve thought about that person so many times over the years.

I would tell you the name of the researcher I just quoted – if I could just remember it. It’s right on the tip of my tongue. Give me a minute.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0