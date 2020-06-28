Skipper: It's past time to make hotel/conference center a reality

Let’s put this in a little bit of perspective. Last month marked an anniversary of sorts for the city. It was seven years ago in May that Philip Chodur of G8 Development first approached the City Council with the idea of building a downtown hotel. All sorts of changes have occurred since then including a change of developer, change of hotel location and a change of mayor, city administrator and five council members.

Children who were born the night the hotel was first proposed will now be entering second grade. President Obama was just starting his second term in office. The Chicago Cubs have actually won a World Series during that time span.

Meanwhile, in Clear Lake, groundbreaking is expected to occur soon on a Marriott Hotel/conference center east of I-35 in the southwest corner of the Cortway Park development. This is happening after only a few months of negotiations.

At one time, the joke was, “I’ll bet Clear Lake gets theirs built before Mason City does, even though Mason City had a seven-year head start.” It’s not so funny any more.