Skipper: It's past time to make hotel/conference center a reality

I am reminded this week of the story of two old men, sitting on a park bench, chatting. As they talk, a truck loaded with Scrabble games overturns in front of them, spilling its contents all over the roadway.
One man looks at the other and says, “Well, what’s the word on the street?”
In Mason City, the word on the street has to do with the proposed hotel complex downtown. There are several words we’d like to hear concerning the deal – words like “done” or “finished” or “signed.”
But for the umpteenth time, the latest word is “delayed.”
The hangup between the city and Gatehouse Capital, the developer, seems to be financing. That is troublesome because you will recall that financing difficulties are what led to the rift between the city and G8 Development which caused the city to seek a new developer a couple of years ago.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett, in a report to the City Council this month, wrote, “While the hotel was close to receiving financing approvals, the final work by the lending institutions and investor groups were held up by travel restrictions. It is likely that the required work will be completed soon and the hotel and convention center will resume progress toward completion.”
Let’s put this in a little bit of perspective. Last month marked an anniversary of sorts for the city. It was seven years ago in May that Philip Chodur of G8 Development first approached the City Council with the idea of building a downtown hotel. All sorts of changes have occurred since then including a change of developer, change of hotel location and a change of mayor, city administrator and five council members.
Children who were born the night the hotel was first proposed will now be entering second grade. President Obama was just starting his second term in office. The Chicago Cubs have actually won a World Series during that time span.
Meanwhile, in Clear Lake, groundbreaking is expected to occur soon on a Marriott Hotel/conference center east of I-35 in the southwest corner of the Cortway Park development. This is happening after only a few months of negotiations.
At one time, the joke was, “I’ll bet Clear Lake gets theirs built before Mason City does, even though Mason City had a seven-year head start.” It’s not so funny any more.
In fairness to City Administrator Burnett, the Scrabble truck had already overturned when he came to town two years ago and he has been working diligently to turn it upright. And under his direction and the leadership of Mayor Bill Schickel and the City Council as well as the EDC, there has been much successful business development in the past couple of years.
But public confidence won’t be totally fulfilled until the word on the street regarding the hotel is reality instead of a joke.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
