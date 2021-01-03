Skipper: It's on us to end negativity in campaigns

So, what to do?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former Iowa congressman Jim Leach thinks the public has a big role in bringing about reforms. Leach, a Republican, served in Congress for 30 years. He likes to say he lost his first election and last election – and won 15 straight in between.

“It is always appropriate to contrast approaches to government, to suggest an opponent is too big or too tight-fisted a spender, too heavy a taxer or too undisciplined a tax cutter … But it is never appropriate to lie, to impugn patriotism or feed or inspire prejudice,” Leach said in a speech in 2008. “The duty of public officials is to inspire hope rather than manipulate fear.”

“Violence and social division are rooted in negativism. Since such thought begins in the hearts and minds of individuals, it is in each of us that negativity must be checked,” he said

In other words, the public has to react if any change is to take place. It can happen in many ways. For instance, the public can vote with its pocketbook long before election day. It can refuse to purchase products made by corporations that sponsor programs featuring negative campaigning – or vowing not to watch television programs sponsored by these companies.

People need to speak up and say enough is enough.