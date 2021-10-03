SKIPPER: It's hate and it's a sign of our times

It was a nice fall day, warm with just a hint of a breeze and leaves on the trees starting to change color in advance of their inevitable downward flight to the green grass below.
It was a day in which it was easy to view and to breathe in all that is good in North Iowa, mostly sunny and 100 percent tranquil.
And then, there it was, in the middle of a quaint, residential neighborhood. Someone has a banner displayed on the front of their house, the kind of banner people often use to show their unabashed loyalty to the Iowa Hawkeyes or Iowa State Cyclones or their kids’ high school team.
This one, in patriotic red, white and blue colors, contained two words in large enough print to easily be seen from the street. Its message: “F*** Biden!” (except the sign contained all the letters I omitted.)
I’ve thought about the significance of that banner. It is obscene, mean-spirited, self-serving and speaks volumes about the type of person who displays it.
It is a sign of hate. Sadly, it is a sign of the times.
I’m glad my granddaughter wasn’t with me when we drove through that neighborhood and saw the sign. But there are children and grandchildren who see that sign every day. How do their parents and grandparents explain it to them?
People are also reading…
Other thoughts:
Hopefully, a sign like that is not representative of how reasonable people in North Iowa express disapproval.
How do other people in the neighborhood feel about having a sign like that in their midst?
What does a sign like that do to property values in the neighborhood? (Suppose you lived next door and were trying to sell your house. How many prospective buyers would see the sign next door and say, “no thank you.”)
There should be outrage of good, decent people from both political parties in Mason City and Cerro Gordo County. Democrats would certainly object – and Republicans should too, unless they approve of it. There are some things in life that should be met with equal outrage.
This doesn’t have anything to do with challenging freedom of speech. Of course the owner of the sign has that freedom. He or she also has the constitutional right to be stupid – and they have exercised that right!
Here’s another disturbing element to all of this. There’s apparently a pretty big market for these kinds of signs. A quick check on the internet, googling the two words shown on the sign, shows that several companies are selling them for anywhere from $12 to $200, depending on how fancy the buyer wants to get.
It’s pretty simple economics. Supply and demand. As long as there’s demand there will always be supply.
But let’s skip all the window dressing and get back to the original point. It is a sign of hate. It is a sign of the times.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.