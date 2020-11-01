Skipper: It's about your perspective

I have told this story before but it bears repeating.
Many years ago, a toddler in Mason City was having a conversation with his grandfather and caught the elder statesman a little off guard when he said, “Grandpa, what’s your perspective?”
“What do you mean?” asked the grandfather.
“Well, grandpa, it’s kind of how you look at things,” said the youngster, as if he was offering a “teaching moment” to his grandfather.
I love the story because in discussing perspective, each was looking at it from their own perspective.
Oh, how I long for the day when as a country, we can look at things from each other’s perspectives and respect them.
Have you heard the one about the rich farmer who took his kids to the circus when it came to town? While the kids were enjoying the clowns and various acts, the farmer paid particular attention to the little man with the shovel and bucket who walked directly behind the elephants and other animals, always poised to do his unceremonious clean-up duties when necessary.
When the circus was over, the farmer approached the lowly pooper-scooper and complimented him on his diligence with such an unpleasant job. “I’m looking for a farmhand and would like to hire you,” said the farmer. “I’ll pay you twice as much as you’re making now and give you much better working conditions.”
The little man did not hesitate with his reply. “What?,” he said, “and give up show business? No way.”
Support Local Journalism
Perspective.
This year has been a lesson in perspective for me. Because of my age and health issues, I have been pretty well confined to home for the past seven months. (I consider a visit to the doctor’s office a “field trip.”) I hope people understand my perspective.
But one of the lessons I’ve learned in 2020 is to look beyond my own circumstances -- to understand the other guy’s perspective. What about:
- Other people pretty much confined to their homes or in nursing homes.
- Health care professionals.
- Those whose businesses have been forced to close or cut hours.
- Those who have been laid off because of the business declining.
- Teachers.
- Students.
- Grocers.
The list goes on and on.
What have we learned about ourselves during the pandemic? Are we pessimistic or hopeful? Do we cope or mope?
For me, I have a renewed appreciation for the value of reading books, for keeping in touch with friends and loved ones -- and a renewed disdain for the garbage that passes for entertainment on television these days. But, hey, that’s just my perspective. What’s yours?
Have you learned ways of improving your life and the lives of others this year? Do you consider yourself a victim or survivor? Have you thought about what gives you joy? What’s your perspective?
These are penetrating questions but remember, it all boils down to this:
“It’s kind of how you look at things.”
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!