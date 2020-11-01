Skipper: It's about your perspective

I have told this story before but it bears repeating.

Many years ago, a toddler in Mason City was having a conversation with his grandfather and caught the elder statesman a little off guard when he said, “Grandpa, what’s your perspective?”

“What do you mean?” asked the grandfather.

“Well, grandpa, it’s kind of how you look at things,” said the youngster, as if he was offering a “teaching moment” to his grandfather.

I love the story because in discussing perspective, each was looking at it from their own perspective.

Oh, how I long for the day when as a country, we can look at things from each other’s perspectives and respect them.

Have you heard the one about the rich farmer who took his kids to the circus when it came to town? While the kids were enjoying the clowns and various acts, the farmer paid particular attention to the little man with the shovel and bucket who walked directly behind the elephants and other animals, always poised to do his unceremonious clean-up duties when necessary.