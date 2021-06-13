Skipper: It's a Humpty Dumpty world out there

The email was disturbing, It came from a friend, a former colleague and one of the most optimistic people I have ever met.

He is the kind of person who could get caught in a thunderstorm and yet dance his way through it like Gene Kelly singin’ in the rain.

But not today. Not in this latest message. He is troubled by what he observes in the world around him and, like many of us, wonders if there is a way to get back to a tranquil, helpful, hopeful world, instead of what he describes as the “Humpty Dumpty” world we find ourselves in.

He wrote, “Our society, political system and, to some degree, our economics have received some serious blows in the past few years. If all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again, who will put our society, political system and economics back together again? Just wondering.”

His question is worth exploring because he is not alone in his worries about the direction in which society seems to be headed.

It reminds me of a conversation in another children’s story, Alice in Wonderland, in which Alice asks the Cheshire Cat in a tree what direction she should take. “Where are you going,” asks the cat. “I don’t know,” says Alice. “Then it doesn’t matter,” says the cat.