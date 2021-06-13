Skipper: It's a Humpty Dumpty world out there

The email was disturbing, It came from a friend, a former colleague and one of the most optimistic people I have ever met.
He is the kind of person who could get caught in a thunderstorm and yet dance his way through it like Gene Kelly singin’ in the rain.
But not today. Not in this latest message. He is troubled by what he observes in the world around him and, like many of us, wonders if there is a way to get back to a tranquil, helpful, hopeful world, instead of what he describes as the “Humpty Dumpty” world we find ourselves in.
He wrote, “Our society, political system and, to some degree, our economics have received some serious blows in the past few years. If all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again, who will put our society, political system and economics back together again? Just wondering.”
His question is worth exploring because he is not alone in his worries about the direction in which society seems to be headed.
It reminds me of a conversation in another children’s story, Alice in Wonderland, in which Alice asks the Cheshire Cat in a tree what direction she should take. “Where are you going,” asks the cat. “I don’t know,” says Alice. “Then it doesn’t matter,” says the cat.
Humpty Dumpty and Alice in Wonderland live in fairy tale worlds. Unfortunately, we don’t. In our world, it is useful to look at cause and effect.
We have to stop living in a world of hate and resume living in a world of hope, starting in our own political system.
If we are looking for ways to get out of the quicksand, I suggest we look to the Bible for guidance. President Abraham Lincoln is often quoted as saying, “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” but Lincoln was actually quoting the Bible. The same holds true for the Gold Rule – “do unto others and you would have them do unto you.”
For those who choose not to look to Biblical principles, I can only say, “How’s that working for you?”
There is one other Bible passage worth considering, a portion of the Lord’s Prayer that says, “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
I’ve thought about that passage a lot recently because of the Humpty Dumpty world we live in. It is a worthy goal for all of us to think about: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done…”
Thy kingdom.
Not Donald Trump’s kingdom.
Not Joe Biden’s kingdom.
Not Nancy Pelosi’s kingdom.
Not Mitch McConnell’s kingdom.
Not Chuck Schumer’s kingdom.
Not your kingdom.
Not my kingdom.
If we’re looking for a way to start putting Humpty Dumpty together again, the foundation was laid thousands of years ago.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.