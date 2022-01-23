SKIPPER: It takes being cold to feel true gratitude for warmth

Silly me.

I was thinking the other day about how Iowans and others in the Midwest have the chance to experience a wonderful feeling that you won’t find hardly anywhere else.

It is warmth. The paradox is: you have to be cold to grasp the full warmth.

In recent days, when temperatures have dipped to zero or below and the winds are biting, some of us necessarily have to leave our homes from time to time – to shovel the walk and driveway, to go to work or to the grocery store or to a doctor appointment – or whatever the case may be.

The point is, you’re out in the cold and you can’t wait to get home.

And when you arrive home and open the door and feel that burst of warm air from inside engulf your body – come on, now, is there any better feeling on earth, particularly if you know you’re in for the night?

People who have lived all of their lives in Florida or Texas or Arizona or California have never had that experience. Iowans sometimes experience it for weeks at a time.

It’s hard to put any kind of positive spin on the cold, harsh winters we experience. I tell people that with every day that goes by, we’re one day closer to April!

By the way, God bless postal carriers, sanitation workers and others whose jobs require them to serve the public, no matter the weather.

Roger Bang, former Mason City mayor and councilman was also active in the Economic Development Corp. which promotes what Mason City and North Iowa have to offer prospective businesses. In describing his approach to promoting North Iowa, he said he would talk about the unique culture and architecture, the low cost of living, the airport, the college, the proximity to Clear Lake and many other attributes. Then he would chuckle and say, “And if you like three wonderful seasons of the year…”

What’s the best “comfort food” when you come in from the cold? How about a bowl of hot tomato soup? What are your favorites?

And just remember, folks, with each day that goes by, we are indeed one day closer to April.

A few years ago, I met a woman from Texas who was on a business trip in Mason City. We talked about a lot of things in comparing life in Iowa to life in Texas, and eventually the conversation turned to the weather.

“We have winter in Texas,” she said. “Last year, it was on a Thursday.”

She got me there.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

