Silly me.
Someone asked me the other day about my perspective on a particular situation. It got me to thinking about that one word – perspective – and what it really means.
It would be easy to say it’s an attitude or a point of view but it’s really much deeper than that. It’s a point of view that reflects an attitude.
Several years ago, I was in the office of a Cerro Gordo County elected official on election day. He was reading the newspaper and came across an obituary of a woman he knew. Shunning any evidence of grief, he said, “Nuts. I knew I should have given her an absentee ballot.”
Get what I mean – a point of view that reflects an attitude.
Kids have perspective; they just don’t realize it at their young age. Bud Johnson of Mason City likes to tell the story about a conversation he had years ago with his grandson, who was nine or 10 years old at the time. The grandson said, “Grandpa, what’s your perspective?”
“What do you mean?” said Johnson.
“Well, grandpa,” the youngster replied, “it’s kind of how you look at things.”
One of my daughters, when she was a little kid, got into a tussle with a neighborhood kid. I broke up the spat, took her aside and asked her what started it all. “He hit me back first,” she said. Perspective.
In the adult world, we need only look to the current impeachment hearings to see points of view that reflect an attitude from members of both political parties. And it’s not pretty.
Tommy Lasorda, the old baseball manager, was once asked his perspective on dealing with problems.
“Don’t tell people your troubles,” he said. “Half the people don’t care and the other half are glad you have them.” Perspective.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s been almost four years since the city of Mason City dealt with the possibility of Prestage, a North Carolina hog-processing corporation, opening a facility in Mason City. It became one of the most divisive issues in the city’s history because there were so many legitimate perspectives that were in conflict with one another.
The Prestage perspective: Finding a location to expand its operation and increase its profits.
The city of Mason City perspective: The possibility of bringing in a new industry and creating 2,000 jobs.
The EDC and Chamber of Commerce perspective: A proposal that could jumpstart the economy.
Opponents’ perspective: Many citizens were against the prospect of creating health and environmental problems and with the possible influx of immigrants into the community.
As many of us remember, the proposal failed by a 3-3 vote of the City Council, reflecting in real terms how divided the citizens were.
Democracies thrive on perspectives being put on display, acted upon by people of good will and without malice, and then moving on. Washington – are you listening?
One other example of perspective, this one on a little lighter note.
A teenager in North Iowa was preparing to go on a date and was having trouble tying his neck tie. His father wasn’t home so he decided to seek the help of a neighbor. The neighbor got behind the young man and tried to tie it as he reached over teen’s shoulders and worked with it. Finally, he told the young man, “You know, this would be a lot easier for me if you were lying down.”
The neighbor was a funeral director.
How’s that for perspective?
Silly me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.