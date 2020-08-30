Skipper: It is not political

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.

The one that bothers me the most, with many North Iowans participating through social media, is the notion that somehow, all of the concern about the coronavirus is “political” – a purposeful attempt to deceive the public to advance a political agenda.

It is as if medical experts, influential politicians and the media all got together and conspired to fool the American public with false information in order to impact the upcoming elections.

A recent Facebook post from a prominent North Iowa businessman points out that the death rate from the COVID-19 virus is extremely low and yet the concern about it has caused businesses to close and has disrupted most Americans’ everyday lives. This proves to the man who posted it that the constant updates by the news media feed the political agenda of the Democrats. In other words, it’s political.

With all due respect, sir, call it a lot of things, but please don’t call it political.

Referring to the death rate as a minimal percentage hides the fact that more than 175,000 innocent people have died from the virus, leaving a heart-wrenching void in the households of 175,000 people and their relatives and friends.