Skipper: It is not political

We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
The one that bothers me the most, with many North Iowans participating through social media, is the notion that somehow, all of the concern about the coronavirus is “political” – a purposeful attempt to deceive the public to advance a political agenda.
It is as if medical experts, influential politicians and the media all got together and conspired to fool the American public with false information in order to impact the upcoming elections.
A recent Facebook post from a prominent North Iowa businessman points out that the death rate from the COVID-19 virus is extremely low and yet the concern about it has caused businesses to close and has disrupted most Americans’ everyday lives. This proves to the man who posted it that the constant updates by the news media feed the political agenda of the Democrats. In other words, it’s political.
With all due respect, sir, call it a lot of things, but please don’t call it political.
Referring to the death rate as a minimal percentage hides the fact that more than 175,000 innocent people have died from the virus, leaving a heart-wrenching void in the households of 175,000 people and their relatives and friends.
In my own little world, I have been pretty much confined to home since March because my doctor has told me that at my age and health condition, I would not survive if I contracted the coronavirus.
So please don’t call it political.
Expanding my own little world a bit, in the past week I have consoled a woman (by phone) who just lost her best friend to the virus. I have a friend who was seriously ill with the virus and just got out of the hospital. I have three friends who recently lost their spouses who were in nursing homes. The people died of other illnesses but their spouses and loved ones were denied the chance to be at their bedsides in their final hours because of restrictions caused by the virus. I can’t imagine such anguish.
So please don’t call it political.
Wearing a mask is no more inconvenient or an infringement on your rights than fastening a seat belt in your vehicle. Social distancing just makes common sense as does washing your hands frequently. Restrictions on businesses and decisions on school reopenings are serious public health issues. A lot of all of these measures can be chalked up to the golden rule – do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In other words, looking out for the other guy.
So please don’t call it political.
This country has endured wars, other pandemics , the Great Depression, terrorist attacks, tornados, hurricanes, wild fires and many more disasters over the years. We’ve done it by pulling together rather than using social media and other means to tear each other apart. The current situation should be no different.
So please don’t call it political.
Because it is you, whoever you are, where ever you are, with your conspiracy theories, that are making this thing political – and you’re starting to tick me off.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
