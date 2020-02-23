Skipper: It all points to fireworks

He said he heard one recently that he described as “a monster – it shook the house just as I was going to bed.” Thoma said he’s never heard one in the daytime or after 1 or 2 a.m. which leads him to believe alcohol may be involved.

While he doesn’t have an answer, he suspects fireworks are involved and remains upset that the State Legislature legalized sale of fireworks a couple of years ago.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett has also heard many theories but has no specific answers. “We have asked folks to report them to the police department when they hear them,” he said. “People have said frost quakes, fireworks, dynamite activity, etc. But the location is often so general, it is impossible to research.

“They have been reported as being north or south of town or 'a few blocks that way’ (from someone’s house) so they’ve been hard to track.”

Burnett, like Thoma, suspects fireworks are involved.

“As much as possible, the police department will continue to investigate reports to try to get some answers. We want to catch individuals who are violating the law with fireworks or other explosives,” he said.