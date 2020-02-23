Skipper: It all points to fireworks

Every once in a while, a subject comes along that almost everyone can relate to, something that involves their everyday lives; something they are curious about something without a political agenda, as unusual as that may be in this day and age.
It has nothing to do with hotels or malls or hockey arenas or caucuses or taxes or the cost of meat at the market.
It has everything to do with the BOOMs that many of us have heard in Mason City in recent weeks for which there doesn’t seem be a definitive explanation.
I am tempted to say, “Stop me if you’ve heard this one.”
The noises are a conversation stopper. When the booms hit, people halt what they’re doing momentarily to try to figure out what’s going on.
Oh, there are theories – trains, aircraft sonic booms, explosions, freakish weather, cement plant malfunctions, UFOs …
None of these explanations seem satisfactory or, in some cases, even logical.
City Councilman Tom Thoma is among those who have heard booms and has heard from folks who wonder about them.
“It’s fun to let the imagination soar on something like this,” he said. “I’ve gotten suggestions of alien invasions, sonic booms, fracking, trains hooking up or separating and, of course, fireworks.”
He said he heard one recently that he described as “a monster – it shook the house just as I was going to bed.” Thoma said he’s never heard one in the daytime or after 1 or 2 a.m. which leads him to believe alcohol may be involved.
While he doesn’t have an answer, he suspects fireworks are involved and remains upset that the State Legislature legalized sale of fireworks a couple of years ago.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett has also heard many theories but has no specific answers. “We have asked folks to report them to the police department when they hear them,” he said. “People have said frost quakes, fireworks, dynamite activity, etc. But the location is often so general, it is impossible to research.
“They have been reported as being north or south of town or 'a few blocks that way’ (from someone’s house) so they’ve been hard to track.”
Burnett, like Thoma, suspects fireworks are involved.
“As much as possible, the police department will continue to investigate reports to try to get some answers. We want to catch individuals who are violating the law with fireworks or other explosives,” he said.
Mason City’s ordinance, which Thoma and Councilman Paul Adams voted against, allows shooting fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday season as well as New Year’s Eve but prohibits them at any other time of the year.
I remember when the state law allowing fireworks sales took effect. I was assigned to go to one of the first stores in North Iowa that was selling them. The first sentence of my story in the Globe the next day was, “Business was ka-booming…”
One side note: Clear Lake is one of the communities in Iowa that has prohibited use of fireworks. City Administrator Scott Flory said there have been no reports of loud noises or explosions like the ones being experienced in Mason City.
Oh, well. When we solve this mystery, I’m pretty sure I know one way we WON’T celebrate.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.