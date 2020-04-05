Skipper: Isolation tends to help you consider your blessings
Skipper: Isolation tends to help you consider your blessings

My hands have never been so clean.

My kitchen counter, kitchen table, furniture, utensils, faucets, towel racks – heck, even door knobs, have never been so clean.

I have phoned or emailed or texted friends and relatives more times in the past month than I had in the previous year.

I have also heard from friends and relatives who have contacted me because communication, after all, takes at least two and it doesn’t matter who starts it.

I have learned once again something I already knew – it’s nice to be thought of.

Skipper

I have learned to live without large doses of television and am thankful for good books.

I have learned to live without baseball – but that’s a tough one for me.

I have learned to adjust to many things that can be done indoors, particularly with the help of the internet.

For instance, you can listen to concerts and other good music, you can play games, you can work puzzles. You can even link into worship services that many churches are livestreaming.

My favorite internet diversions are Solitaire – what a fitting name for the circumstances we find ourselves in; and crossword puzzles. For those who like to work crossword puzzles, I recommend www.boatloadpuzzles.com/playcrossword.

And, of course there’s Facebook and its various internet cousins for keeping track of one another. One thing psychologists recommend when using social media these days is to refrain from talking about the COVID-19 virus all the time. Use social media to get away from your problems for a while instead of moping about them.

Aside from the internet, other good indoor sports are conversations and interactions with the people who are sharing your solitude – your families. I know of a family that recently held a large family dinner in which everyone sat around a really long rectangular table – all six feet apart from one another.

Particularly as the weather gets better, I want to find ways of getting out of the house and being neighborly as best I can. One idea I had that I was unable to set up – I thought it would be fun to contact everyone in my neighborhood prior to garbage day and arrange for everyone to take their garbage out in the morning at exactly the same time. We could then wave to one another and shout greetings. By the way, make sure your garbage bags are tied securely as not only a courtesy but in the health interest of those picking up the trash.

I am struck by the number of things we are doing in a health crisis that we probably should be doing everyday anyway. Maybe that will be one of the positive take-away lessons we learn from all of this.

Oh, one other thing you and I can do while the virus seemingly makes us powerless.

We can count our blessings.

