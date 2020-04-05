Skipper: Isolation tends to help you consider your blessings

And, of course there’s Facebook and its various internet cousins for keeping track of one another. One thing psychologists recommend when using social media these days is to refrain from talking about the COVID-19 virus all the time. Use social media to get away from your problems for a while instead of moping about them.

Aside from the internet, other good indoor sports are conversations and interactions with the people who are sharing your solitude – your families. I know of a family that recently held a large family dinner in which everyone sat around a really long rectangular table – all six feet apart from one another.

Particularly as the weather gets better, I want to find ways of getting out of the house and being neighborly as best I can. One idea I had that I was unable to set up – I thought it would be fun to contact everyone in my neighborhood prior to garbage day and arrange for everyone to take their garbage out in the morning at exactly the same time. We could then wave to one another and shout greetings. By the way, make sure your garbage bags are tied securely as not only a courtesy but in the health interest of those picking up the trash.