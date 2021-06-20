Skipper: Is there a better name besides 'Hollywoodland?'

I hate to be picky but “Hollywoodland” for a name? There must be some reason for that – probably involving a financial commitment of one kind or another. But Hollywoodland? Really?

Maybe I’m wrong but it just doesn’t seem to fit Mason City. It would be like opening a bar or restaurant in Salt Lake City and calling it Hooters.

City Administrator Burnett says the name is associated with entertainment centers in other parts of the country but is not finalized yet for Mason City. Burnett said he has heard from some residents about it and is forwarding all comments to Rachie.

It’s not fair to criticize a name without coming up with a better one. So, readers, help me out. If you could pick a name for the new entertainment center, what would you call it?

Meanwhile, while we’re thinking about that, I hear a faint noise in the distance.

By golly, it’s the fat lady clearing her throat.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

