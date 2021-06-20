Skipper: Is there a better name besides 'Hollywoodland?'

Silly me.
There’s an old expression that goes, “The opera ain’t over ‘til the fat lady sings.”
I first heard the expression about 40 years ago when Chicago Bulls basketball coach Dick Motta cautioned fans about the Bulls’ chances of winning a championship.
Years later, one of my favorite philosophers, Yogi Berra, shortened it to “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over” which is the way many North Iowa residents feel about the progress being made in downtown redevelopment.
Agreements are being made, financing is being put together, documents are being signed in regard to the building of a new hotel downtown and the repurposing of Southbridge Mall.
That’s all well and good and there is reason for optimism. Congratulations to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Mayor Bill Schickel, City Council members and all the private partners for sticking with it. At last week’s council meeting, there was actually talk about “closing” on a deal. When is the last time we heard that term on a downtown project?
It ain’t over – but it seems to be getting closer.
A few things worth noting with respect to all of this:
- The mall will be under new ownership and back taxes will be paid in full out of the proceeds from the sale. This will be met with great gratitude from County Treasurer Pat Wright who has had to deal with “the check’s in the mail” from the current owner for several years. Also, the property taxes on the mall were to be used to help finance other parts of the River City Renaissance Project. That will be possible when the sale is complete and the taxes are paid.
- David Rachie is the developer of both the hotel project through Gatehouse Capital of Dallas and with the mall repurposing project through SBMC-LLC of Minneapolis. So he is the point man for a lot of unfinished business.
- “Hollywoodland-Mason City” is the proposed name for the entertainment center that will replace Southbridge Mall. Plans call for it to have bowling lanes, go-karts, theater, retail spots and food-and-drink venues.
I hate to be picky but “Hollywoodland” for a name? There must be some reason for that – probably involving a financial commitment of one kind or another. But Hollywoodland? Really?
Maybe I’m wrong but it just doesn’t seem to fit Mason City. It would be like opening a bar or restaurant in Salt Lake City and calling it Hooters.
City Administrator Burnett says the name is associated with entertainment centers in other parts of the country but is not finalized yet for Mason City. Burnett said he has heard from some residents about it and is forwarding all comments to Rachie.
It’s not fair to criticize a name without coming up with a better one. So, readers, help me out. If you could pick a name for the new entertainment center, what would you call it?
Meanwhile, while we’re thinking about that, I hear a faint noise in the distance.
By golly, it’s the fat lady clearing her throat.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.