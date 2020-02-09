Skipper: Is the caucus surprise that we lose being First in the Nation?

Silly me.

Remember the old Johnny Carson “Carnac” routine in which Carnac, the great soothsayer, could be given the answer to a question and be able to discern what the question was? For instance:

Answer: Sis Boom Bah.

Question: Describe the sound of a sheep exploding.

Or …:

Answer: Bible Belt.

Question: What does Oral Roberts use to hold up his pants?

Carson has been off the air for almost 30 years but the Carnac routine still works. Here would be a modern day version.

Answer: A bad smell that lingers for days.

Question: How would you describe the Iowa Democratic Caucus?”

In a column published on Jan. 19, I wrote, “There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.”

Little did I know.

How should we as Iowans react to the great raucous caucus of 2020? I am reminded of the famous Abraham Lincoln quote about a man who stubs his toe in the dark: “It hurts too much to laugh but I’m too old to cry.”