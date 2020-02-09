Skipper: Is the caucus surprise that we lose being First in the Nation?
Skipper: Is the caucus surprise that we lose being First in the Nation?

Silly me.

Remember the old Johnny Carson “Carnac” routine in which Carnac, the great soothsayer, could be given the answer to a question and be able to discern what the question was? For instance:

Answer: Sis Boom Bah.

Question: Describe the sound of a sheep exploding.

Or …:

Answer: Bible Belt.

Question: What does Oral Roberts use to hold up his pants?

Carson has been off the air for almost 30 years but the Carnac routine still works. Here would be a modern day version.

Answer: A bad smell that lingers for days.

John Skipper mug 2

Skipper

Question: How would you describe the Iowa Democratic Caucus?”

In a column published on Jan. 19, I wrote, “There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.”

Little did I know.

How should we as Iowans react to the great raucous caucus of 2020? I am reminded of the famous Abraham Lincoln quote about a man who stubs his toe in the dark: “It hurts too much to laugh but I’m too old to cry.”

This is the third consecutive caucus in which something has gone wrong. In 2012, there was confusion over Republican results in which Mitt Romney was declared the winner on caucus night. Two weeks later, a recount determined that Rick Santorum had actually won.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders finished so close that there were accusations of faulty results, particularly on the heels of what occurred with the Republicans four years earlier.

And now this.

There is a chance that Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation presidential test – and detractors can build a pretty good case. For years, opponents have pointed out that Iowa’s population and demographics are hardly representative of the overall electorate and that the caucus system is not a democratic process. After all, there is no secret ballot, there is no absentee voting and participation is limited to those who show up for an hour and a half on a wintry night in January or February.

John Skipper is author of the book, “The Iowa Caucuses – First Tests of Presidential Aspiration,” published in 2010.

