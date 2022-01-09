SKIPPER: If you make people laugh, prepare to live a long life

Silly me.

A song lyric comes to mind.

“When you’re smilin’,

“When you’re smilin’,

“The whole world smiles with you…”

Sometimes in life, you run across things that have no scientific or political or ethical or logical value. They’re just interesting, that’s all.

A thought hit me last week when actress and comedienne Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday. It seems like entertainers who make people laugh tend to live long lives. For instance, legendary comedians Bob Hope and George Burns both lived to be 100.

“When you’re laughin’,

“When you’re laughin’..

“The sun comes shinin’ through.”

I remembered that Carl Reiner, comedy writer and producer who created the Dick Van Dyke show many years ago, died in 2020 at the age of 98. He and Sid Caesar were pioneers in early television comedy productions in the 1950s, Caesar died six years earlier at the age of 91.

The more I researched it, the more I thought I might be on to something here.

“But when you’re cryin’,

“You bring on the rain’,

‘So stop your cryin,’

“Be happy again….”

I decided to consult my old friend, Dr. Google and discovered that the list goes on and on.

Phyllis Diller, one of the first women in stand-up comedy, died at the age of 95. Milton Berle, another comedian in early television, lived to be 93. Cloris Leachman, an Iowan who was a terrific dramatic actress as well as appearing in many comedy roles, died at 94. Bill Dana, who became famous with a comedy routine which started with him saying, “My name Jose Jiminez,” passed away at 92, as did comedian Louis Nye.

Jerry Lewis, who was a comedian long before he became famous for hosting his Labor Day telethons for muscular dystrophy, died at the age of 91 as did stand-up comic Henny Youngman. Moving more into the modern era, Don Rickles who made a fortune with comedic insults, lived to be 90. So did Doris Roberts, a veteran actress but best known for her role as Marie Barone on the long-running television comedy, “Everyone Loves Raymond.”

Not surprisingly, I’m not the only one who has noticed the link between laughter and longevity. In 2014, Time magazine reported on research it had done. Its conclusion was not exactly conclusive. “The old saying about laughter being the best medicine may not be a complete cliché,” it reported. The magazine cited the “instant gratification” received from making people laugh.

Present-day old-times include Bob Newhart, 92, Dick Van Dyke, 96, Mel Brooks, 95 and Marion Ross (of “Happy Days” fame), 93.

“When you’re smilin’,

“When you’re smilin’,

“The whole world smiles with you…”

Silly me.

