Skipper: If we can't get it right, we should scrap the caucus

There is a chance that Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation presidential test – and detractors can build a pretty good case. For years, opponents have pointed out that Iowa’s population and demographics are hardly representative of the overall electorate and that the caucus system is not a democratic process. After all, there is no secret ballot, there is no absentee voting and participation is limited to those who show up for an hour and a half on a wintry night in January or February.

My answer to those critics has always been: So what? Iowa has been a great state for candidates with little money to come and engage in retail politics and perhaps become a household name. It happened to Jimmy Carter. It happened to Barack Obama.

And as for Iowa not being a state representative of the rest of the nation, I say: What state is? Wyoming? Mississippi? Florida? Alaska? Someone has to get the ball rolling, so why not Iowa?

But all of those arguments fail if Iowa can’t pass a fairly basic test. You gotta get it right.

Who knows what the future will hold for the caucuses. They have served their purpose for many years. But so did the Model T Ford.