Skipper: I want that 'hometown gym on a Friday night' feeling back

Let’s just admit it. The presidential election, and the long campaigns that preceded it, brought out the worst in us.
We’re not only seriously divided but we have no qualms about showing the whole world how mean we can be to one another.
Folks, we’ve lost that lovin’ feeling. The question becomes: How do we get it back.
In previous columns, I have referred to a book written by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who was re-elected Tuesday night. The book is entitled, “Them – Why We Hate Each Other and How to Heal."
In it, he laments about the divisiveness in the United States and, like many of us, wishes we could learn to get along a little better.
The ideal atmosphere, according to Sasse, would be “that hometown gym on a Friday night feeling,” borrowing a phrase he admits came from a Sports Illustrated article he had read.
I’ve thought a lot about the “hometown gym on a Friday night feeling,” a place where people from all walks of life come together for a basketball game or a band concert, many times celebrating the talents and skills of young people.
There are doctors and lawyers, teachers and custodians, housewives and career women, people of color, rich and poor, and yes, Republicans and Democrats – all enjoying each other’s company and cheering for each others’ kids.
That’s the kind of world I want to live in; that’s the kind of country I want to live in; that’s the kind of city I want to live in.
But it has to start at the top.
We need leaders who encourage us, inspire us and motivate us. As a nation, we deserve that from the president and from Congress. As a community, we deserve that from our civic leaders.
Support Local Journalism
When something like the pandemic hits, we need leadership that tells us, “we’re all in the same boat; grab an oar.”
Many presidents have done it in the past.
President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address, encouraged us by saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
President Ronald Reagan told us that his dream for the country was to be a “shining city upon a hill.”
President George H.W. Bush, in accepting the Republican nomination in 1988, saw America’s potential as “a thousand points of light.”
They are all really talking about the same thing – that “hometown gym on a Friday night” thing.
We are fortunate in North Iowa to have enthusiastic leaders. In Clear Lake, City Administrator Scott Flory and Mayor Nelson Crabb lead the cheers that embrace the community in one project after another.
In Mason City, Roger Bang, a four-term councilman and one-term mayor, had an inclusive attitude, even with those he disagreed with, saying, “Everyone is well intentioned.”
Current Mayor Bill Schickel says his philosophy in building community support is to “concentrate on addition and multiplication instead of subtraction and division.”
As a nation, I think we long for that “hometown gym on a Friday night feeling.”
But it starts at the top.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!