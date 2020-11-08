Skipper: I want that 'hometown gym on a Friday night' feeling back

That’s the kind of world I want to live in; that’s the kind of country I want to live in; that’s the kind of city I want to live in.

But it has to start at the top.

We need leaders who encourage us, inspire us and motivate us. As a nation, we deserve that from the president and from Congress. As a community, we deserve that from our civic leaders.

When something like the pandemic hits, we need leadership that tells us, “we’re all in the same boat; grab an oar.”

Many presidents have done it in the past.

President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address, encouraged us by saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

President Ronald Reagan told us that his dream for the country was to be a “shining city upon a hill.”

President George H.W. Bush, in accepting the Republican nomination in 1988, saw America’s potential as “a thousand points of light.”

They are all really talking about the same thing – that “hometown gym on a Friday night” thing.