Skipper: How much is too much government?

It was Ronald Reagan who is credited with saying “Government that governs best governs least.”
It was a neighbor of mine who once said, “The role of government is to stay out of my way.”
Before you read any further, think about this: What is the role of government in our lives? How much is too little and how much is too much?
The U.S. Constitution looked at government as a way to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty…”
Let’s bring this into the 21st century. Where does mandating the wearing of masks or getting vaccinated to prevent disease fit into all of this?
Hzd the situation arisen, would George Washington or Thomas Jefferson or James Madison have asked their countrymen to wear masks or get vaccinated in order to avoid disease? Would they have required it?
In today’s world, some people think that government mandating vaccinations or the wearing of masks is an infringement on individual rights. Of course it is. So is having to buckle your seat belt, taking off your shoes at airport check-ins and, for that matter, obeying stop signs.
The broader question is: When is restricting freedom a good thing? The answer is: when restricting my individual freedom provides better health and safety for society as a whole.
British theologian Nicky Gumbel tells the story of the day he drove his young son to his soccer game. The team’s coach was delayed in arriving and, without a coach, Gumbl’s son’s team was in danger of having to forfeit the game.
So Gumbel, who knew very little about soccer, agreed to coach the boys. He had no idea how to position them properly on the field or how to instruct them. The result was the boys ran around in complete freedom without direction, often even bumping into each other.
Soon, the coach arrived and quickly restored order by using his experience to provide leadership and guidance and to avoid chaos on the field. The boys lost their freedom but gained self-esteem and confidence through effective leadership.
In our lives, isn’t that what government is supposed to do?
Roger Broers, the late county supervisor and state legislator from Rockwell used to lament, “The challenge is to convince people that government exists to do things for them – not to them.”
The late Stan Romans, Mason City councilman and mayor, thought the role of government was to provide police and fire protection, clean water and other necessities for public health. He thought economic development was the role of private enterprise and not the government.
State Sen. Amanda Ragan once addressed a senior citizens group and said state legislators wrestle with two questions in government: How – and how much?
Former Mason City councilman Scott Tornquist said, “Government exists to provide essential services to citizens that they cannot provide for themselves.”
Most all of these definitions take into consideration the public health and safety of the public.
And in the COVID pandemic, is allowing people to go unmasked, unvaccinated and doing pretty much what they want to do similar to Nicky Gumbel’s soccer team running helter-skelter across the field?
You tell me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.