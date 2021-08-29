Skipper: How much is too much government?

It was Ronald Reagan who is credited with saying “Government that governs best governs least.”

It was a neighbor of mine who once said, “The role of government is to stay out of my way.”

Before you read any further, think about this: What is the role of government in our lives? How much is too little and how much is too much?

The U.S. Constitution looked at government as a way to “establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty…”

Let’s bring this into the 21st century. Where does mandating the wearing of masks or getting vaccinated to prevent disease fit into all of this?

Hzd the situation arisen, would George Washington or Thomas Jefferson or James Madison have asked their countrymen to wear masks or get vaccinated in order to avoid disease? Would they have required it?

In today’s world, some people think that government mandating vaccinations or the wearing of masks is an infringement on individual rights. Of course it is. So is having to buckle your seat belt, taking off your shoes at airport check-ins and, for that matter, obeying stop signs.