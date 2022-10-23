SKIPPER: Hotel up in the air

The status of the “Hotel Doubtful” in downtown Mason City is awaiting the completion of financing.

Boy, I wish I had a quarter for every time I’ve heard that one during the past seven years.

But City Administrator Aaron Burnett says we are close to moving forward in building the Hyatt Place hotel. And that means the “Skywalk to Nowhere” will someday become the “Skywalk to Somewhere” – the link between the hotel and The Music Man Square.

“We are at the last step of finishing financing prior to construction,” said Burnett in an email conversation I had with him the other day. “The hotel/conference center was approved by the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) for a loan guaranty.” He said there was a delay in the approval because of the turnover of the federal fiscal year on Oct. 1 which required a new continuing resolution for USDA funding.

The hotel is part of the $25 million River City Renaissance Project approved by the City Council years ago and, in effect, approved by voters via ballot issues related to the project. It includes the hotel, the skywalk, a music pavilion and a multi-purpose arena.

The arena, music pavilion, and skywalk have already been built – so it isn’t as if city officials have been sitting on their hands waiting for the hotel. The city investment is about $25 million so far – but nearly $10 million of that will be returned in increments by a state economic development grant. Several other parts of the project are being paid for through smaller grants. In addition, revenue streams will come from taxes and other sources.

Burnett was not here when the Renaissance Project began. He inherited this massive, complicated operation that has been like a house of cards ready to tumble at any moment.

His honesty and forthrightness with me in evaluating the situation is appreciated. “The arena (expense) was higher than very early rough estimates,” he said, because of under-estimating equipment costs, necessary structural changes and inflation. Burnett said the pavilion and skywalk costs came in pretty close to the original estimates.

Not long after the arena was built, the pandemic hit, virtually closing its doors before they were ever opened, shutting off anticipated revenue.

Meanwhile, the city is already experiencing business growth with many new shops, restaurants and other businesses opening up or expanding. Despite the setbacks with the hotel project, there are many things going on that are “positively Mason City” and are enticing business investments.

Some things take time and patience though, such as ongoing revenue coming in from sales and property taxes and the like.

Years ago, when there were rumblings about Fareway possibly leaving Mason City, the city invested a few million dollars and helped move the store a couple of blocks to a site Fareway wanted. The thought was that the city would keep the store in town and gain revenue through property and sales taxes paid over many years. But those things don’t happen overnight.

I asked Michael Grandon, county treasurer at the time, if the city investment was worth it. “I don’t know,” he said. “Ask me in 50 years.”

Fareway is still here. The Hotel Doubtful is in the offing.

Hope springs eternal.