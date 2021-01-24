Skipper: Hoping for hope isn't hopeless

Silly me.
Inauguration Day for a new president always reminds me of opening day of a baseball season.
Hope springs eternal. The past is just exactly that – the past. We start anew with dreams of success.
There is a feeling of optimism – of being hopeful and confident about the future.
My question for today: In a country as divided as we obviously are, is it hopelessly optimistic to be optimistic?
How do we get over the hump? Why do some people see the glass as being half-empty while others see the same glass as being half-full?
I’m reminded of a story I’ve shared before in this space, about a conversation I had with my grandson who was about 10 years old at the time. When I asked him if his glass was half-empty or half-full, he thought for a moment and said, “It depends on what’s in the glass.”
I thought it was a cute answer at the time, but as I look at today’s world, I think he may have been way ahead of his time.
Winston Churchill, the British prime minister, is quoted as saying, “An optimist sees an opportunity in every calamity; a pessimist sees a calamity in every opportunity.”
When former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was in Mason City in 2017 campaigning for Hillary Clinton, she was asked about her outlook for the future. “I’m an optimist,” she said, “but I worry a lot.”
(Two other memories I have of Albright’s appearance in Mason City. She is one of the physically smallest women I have ever met – 4 feet, 10 inches tall and not much meat on those bones. Also, when the event where she spoke was over, at about 11 p.m., she asked the audience where she could go to get a grilled cheese sandwich and bowl of tomato soup. She was directed to Perkins restaurant).
Her observation about being an optimist who worries a lot may be a concept that many of us can relate to in these days of uncertainty.
How would you describe the contents of your glass?
As you ponder that, I leave you with two other thoughts about optimism and worries.
Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said “An optimist is someone who goes after Moby Dick in a rowboat – and takes the tartar sauce with him."
And then there’s the story of a man who seemed depressed all the time, and his friends were concerned about his welfare. Then one day they came across him and he was cheerful and acted as if he didn’t have a care in the world.
“What’s caused the big change in your attitude?” asked one friend.
“I don’t worry about anything anymore,” said the man. “I hired someone to do all my worrying for me. His fee is $10,000 a month.”
The friend was shocked. “$10,000 a month? How in the world are you ever going to pay him?” he asked.
“I don’t know,” said the man. “That’s his worry,”
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.