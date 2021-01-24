Skipper: Hoping for hope isn't hopeless

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

(Two other memories I have of Albright’s appearance in Mason City. She is one of the physically smallest women I have ever met – 4 feet, 10 inches tall and not much meat on those bones. Also, when the event where she spoke was over, at about 11 p.m., she asked the audience where she could go to get a grilled cheese sandwich and bowl of tomato soup. She was directed to Perkins restaurant).

Her observation about being an optimist who worries a lot may be a concept that many of us can relate to in these days of uncertainty.

How would you describe the contents of your glass?

As you ponder that, I leave you with two other thoughts about optimism and worries.

Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said “An optimist is someone who goes after Moby Dick in a rowboat – and takes the tartar sauce with him."

And then there’s the story of a man who seemed depressed all the time, and his friends were concerned about his welfare. Then one day they came across him and he was cheerful and acted as if he didn’t have a care in the world.

“What’s caused the big change in your attitude?” asked one friend.