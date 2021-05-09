Skipper: 'Hope springs eternal'

Six years ago, the city entered into agreement with G8 Development of San Diego to build the hotel but pulled out when G8 reportedly failed to meet deadlines to begin construction. G8 is suing the city in a case that is still pending.

The city then entered into an agreement with Gatehouse to build the hotel/convention center and connect it with The Music Man Square via a skywalk. All that was needed was for Gatehouse to secure the necessary financing. The city would then be in position to collect millions of dollars in state money for its Mason City Renaissance Project, of which the hotel is an integral part.

That was the status of the hotel project three years ago and that is pretty much the status today – in limbo. Rachie told the council repurposing the mall is important for the success of the hotel because “we can’t have a dead mall.” In other words, people staying at a new hotel want attractive amenities nearby.

Yeah, but … before any of this even gets started, the developer needs to close the deals on both the hotel project and the mall.

Pardon the citizenry for being optimistic but a tad skeptical.

The repurposed mall will be a tremendous asset to Mason City.