Skipper: 'Hope springs eternal'

“Hope springs eternal in the human breast,” poet Alexander Pope wrote in his poem, An Essay on Man in 1733.
That’s a good way of expressing the guarded optimism we have as yet another redevelopment plan for downtown Mason City surfaced last week at the City Council meeting.
This one has to do with repurposing Southbridge Mall, the pride of downtown 30 years ago but a symbol of futility in recent years.
Most all of the anchors have closed or moved out – JC Penney, Younkers, the movie theaters, Walgreens.
Some good things have happened in the last couple of years with the opening of the arena, the Sports Page bar/diner and a few other entities.
But the recent financial history is bleak. The mall has undergone bankruptcy. It was in receivership of a Texas bank for a while and is now owned by a New York developer who has been consistently behind in paying his taxes. In short, the situation has been a mess.
But hope springs eternal.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, developer David Rachie presented a plan to rescue the mall; that is, to repurpose it into a family entertainment center that would include a bowling alley, brewery, go-kart track, theater, another sports bar and a pizzeria featuring Chicago-style pizza.
It all sounds great but there are some “yeah, buts.”
Yeah, but … Rachie is from Gatehouse Capital, the parent company that has proposed to build the hotel downtown just south of the mall. Construction of the hotel has been held up for years, mostly for financial reasons.
Six years ago, the city entered into agreement with G8 Development of San Diego to build the hotel but pulled out when G8 reportedly failed to meet deadlines to begin construction. G8 is suing the city in a case that is still pending.
The city then entered into an agreement with Gatehouse to build the hotel/convention center and connect it with The Music Man Square via a skywalk. All that was needed was for Gatehouse to secure the necessary financing. The city would then be in position to collect millions of dollars in state money for its Mason City Renaissance Project, of which the hotel is an integral part.
That was the status of the hotel project three years ago and that is pretty much the status today – in limbo. Rachie told the council repurposing the mall is important for the success of the hotel because “we can’t have a dead mall.” In other words, people staying at a new hotel want attractive amenities nearby.
Yeah, but … before any of this even gets started, the developer needs to close the deals on both the hotel project and the mall.
Pardon the citizenry for being optimistic but a tad skeptical.
The repurposed mall will be a tremendous asset to Mason City.
Yeah, but ... if past history and current events are any indication, young adults looking forward to having a bowling alley downtown might be able to get senior citizen discounts by the time it is built.
But hope springs eternal.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.