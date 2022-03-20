SKIPPER: Getting groceries should be easier than this

Silly me.

One of the things I dread in life is anxiety and I try to avoid circumstances that create it.

I’m sure you do too.

So when situations come up in which anxiety is unavoidable, well, that’s a conundrum.

Like being bombarded with unwanted messages and sales pitches that you can’t block on your email or cell phones.

Like receiving telemarketing calls in which the voice on the other end is a recording so there’s no way to tell them to quit calling.

Like calling a business or doctor’s office or utility and being told all lines are tied up and that your wait will be about five minutes. Yeah, sure.

My latest unavoidable anxiety occurred when the place where I buy my groceries decided to rearrange everything so that the products you’re looking for – the things you buy every week – are now in a different aisle. This happens from time to time, and every time it does, it tests my Christian vocabulary. I think: Why complicate something that should be so simple?

I think it’s supposed to be a marketing tool. When you go down an aisle looking for a product you purchase every week, and you don’t find it, you might come across a different product to buy. How often does that really happen?

That sounds like an idea dreamed up in some corporate board room by people who are paid to come up with ideas in corporate board rooms – and who haven’t been grocery shopping on their own for years.

What an inconvenience it is for older shoppers who have physical disabilities and are forced to take many more steps to find products that they have easily found for years.

What about the person who drops in to pick up an item or two quickly before going to work and can’t find them. Ditto, the person who wants to quickly purchase something on the way home for work.

One advantage to this, I guess, is that if I’m spending more time at the grocery store, I’m spending less time at home watching one “My Pillow” ad after another on television – another one of those little anxiety causers.

Everything I’ve just described may only apply to men. Women shoppers may zip through the aisles without missing a beat.

True story. Not long ago I was at the grocery store searching for an item in the aisle where I usually found it – but of course it wasn’t there. A helpful employee was nearby so I asked him for directions. He told me to go to the next aisle over and walk down toward the end of it. “Will I find it there?” I asked.

“No,” he said, “but there’s a worker there who will know where you can find it”

My hope is that reading this hasn’t caused you any anxiety.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0