Skipper: Get rid of those who only want to be re-elected

Silly me.
In Theodore Roosevelt’s autobiography, written more than a century ago, he opposes term limits for public officials, claiming the voters impose term limits every four years if they so choose.
That has always seemed to me to be a reasonable way of doing things.
Until recently.
I have come to the conclusion we have to find a way to counteract straight-party voting in which there is no regard to the character or competency of the office holder.
There are many great, high-principled, sincere, unselfish office holders. No doubt about it. But …
We have to find a way of getting rid of the fools.
We have to find a way of getting rid of the liars.
We have to find a way of getting rid of the thieves.
We have to find a way of getting rid of the idiots.
We have to find a way of getting rid of the power-hungry.
We have to find a way of getting rid of the feeble.
We have to find a way of getting rid of those whose only goal is to be re-elected.
Support Local Journalism
The 22nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution stipulates that presidents can serve no more than two terms. That was enacted not long after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times, dying shortly into his fourth term.
So, obviously, the idea of term limits is not unprecedented.
One concept that has been under consideration in some circles is imposing age limits rather than term limits. But there are huge drawbacks. Suppose the age limit was 75. Someone who was elected at age 35 could conceivably serve 40 years if they were popular or a member of the party in power – regardless of their competency or decency.
Let’s consider a hypothetical situation just for the sake of example. Suppose there was a six-year term limit on all political offices, including the presidency. A president’s term would be increased by two years but he or she could not run for re-election. Senators, who now serve six-year terms, would be prohibited from seeking another term. And House members would be elected to one six-year term.
Elections could be staggered so not all of them would be running at the same time. This would create a blend of old and new.
Sure, there are unintended consequences. Good, decent, resourceful elected officials would be out of office sooner than they are now. But none of them would be spending any time in their first term thinking about how to get elected to a second term.
Instead their sole focus would be on how to make life safer, healthier and more comfortable for the people they were elected to serve. What a concept.
Thomas Jefferson called it helping us achieve “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Just think about presidential elections. How different the rhetoric would be if every six years two or more newcomers came to the forefront offering their ideas to the public. How refreshing. How non-exhausting.
Regardless of your party affiliation, you have to admit: It ain’t happenin’ now.
Here’s the rub. Changes in the Constitution require, as a starting point, a two-thirds majority vote of both houses of Congress – in other words, acceptance by the very people whose careers would be cut short by the change.
So there you go.
Silly me.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
