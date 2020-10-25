Skipper: Get rid of those who only want to be re-elected

So, obviously, the idea of term limits is not unprecedented.

One concept that has been under consideration in some circles is imposing age limits rather than term limits. But there are huge drawbacks. Suppose the age limit was 75. Someone who was elected at age 35 could conceivably serve 40 years if they were popular or a member of the party in power – regardless of their competency or decency.

Let’s consider a hypothetical situation just for the sake of example. Suppose there was a six-year term limit on all political offices, including the presidency. A president’s term would be increased by two years but he or she could not run for re-election. Senators, who now serve six-year terms, would be prohibited from seeking another term. And House members would be elected to one six-year term.

Elections could be staggered so not all of them would be running at the same time. This would create a blend of old and new.

Sure, there are unintended consequences. Good, decent, resourceful elected officials would be out of office sooner than they are now. But none of them would be spending any time in their first term thinking about how to get elected to a second term.