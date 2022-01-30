SKIPPER: Experience is a two-way street

Silly me.

I had occasion the other day to be the “old sage,” responding to someone young enough to be my grandson who sought my advice on a business venture he was undertaking.

He contacted me because I was involved in a similar venture – or should I say adventure -- about 30 years ago.

He came to my home. The coffee pot was on. We talked for about 90 minutes. I think we each came away from it thinking we had made a new friend.

But after he left, it occurred to me that in describing my experience to him, much of what I told him was what went wrong.

It was one of those, “If I had it to do all over again…” conversations. Have you ever had any of those?

Experience is a two-way street. Albert Einstein said, “The only source of knowledge is experience." That’s true.

But Oscar Wilde said, “Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes.” That’s true, too.

We often make decisions on who we are going to support in an election based on which candidate has the most experience. But we also favor term limits when we think someone has been in office too long or it’s time for fresh blood in that position.

Experience is a two-way street.

Employers often offer jobs to applicants who have the most experience. And yet, when we are young and just starting out, we know the only way we can get experience is if someone gives us a job.

My church sometimes offers Sunday School classes on parenting which I avoid for two reasons: one, I am long past the parenting stage in my life and two, the classes would probably inform me or remind me of everything I did wrong!

Experience is a two-way street.

Think of the best advice you ever got from a relative, a teacher, a mentor or an employer. Most likely, the advice you got, was based on their experience – exactly what the young man was seeking when he came to my house last week.

But one of the things I pointed out to my new friend is experience has its pitfalls. For example, no two circumstances are exactly alike so that can alter the significance of past experience. And, my gosh, the changes in technology over the years make some of that experience useless in today’s society.

So I conclude today with this point to ponder: Good decisions come from experience – and experience comes from bad decisions.

Experience indeed is a two-way street.

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

