SKIPPER: Everything in Moderation

Once upon a time people would often guide their lives by adhering to “everything in moderation.”

It was okay to eat, drink and be merry – but “everything in moderation.”

It was a healthy activity to run or jog or have a regular exercise regimen – but “everything in moderation.”

Many North Iowans like to take a day-trip to a casino and have some fun gambling but they have to be careful not to go overboard – in other words, keep “everything in moderation.”

If you take too big of a spoonful of ice cream and get an instant headache, or if you feel uncomfortably bloated after a big Thanksgiving dinner, it’s because you didn’t take “everything in moderation.”

If the temperature outside is “moderate,” it is probably a warm day that is not too hot nor too cold. If stock prices don’t fluctuate too much, the gains or losses are said to be “moderate.”

So, “moderate” and “moderation” are safe, meaningful terms.

Now, let’s take this same kind of logical, reasonable thinking and apply it to politics.

Excuse me for using the terms “logical” and “reasonable” in connection with politics.

As harmless as it may seem in most contexts, in politics, “moderate” is a dirty word.

A longtime North Iowa political activist told me the other day there is no such thing as a moderate in politics anymore.

I disagree. I think there are a lot of moderates among voters. They just don’t want to admit it in today’s political climate.

If you’re a Republican, you are assailed by Democrats. If you’re a Democrat, you are blasted by Republicans. If you are a moderate, you are vilified by both sides.

Part of the reason for this is the labels we attach to people like bumper stickers – liberal or conservative, leftist or right-winger, etc., etc.

Do you find it objectionable that so many votes in Congress are along party lines – that not one person from either party has the courage to vote their conscience?

Quick, now. Name a moderate in Congress... See what I mean?

I close today by sharing with you my favorite story about “everything in moderation” and it has nothing to do with politics.

Many years ago, my wife and I went to a Mason City restaurant for dinner. My wife had a bit of a sore throat so she asked the waitress to bring her a glass of warm water. The waitress shook her head apologetically and said, “I’m sorry, ma’am. We only have hot or cold.”

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

