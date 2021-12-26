SKIPPER: Engaging in a bit of 'future' nostalgia

This is the time of year when memories take center stage as we all look back on days gone by with heartfelt reflection.

But it is also a time to think about the new year that awaits us and what the future will bring.

I call it “future nostalgia” – envisioning what life will be like years from now. From time to time, the Globe Gazette has sought predictions about the future from some of its citizens.

In 1963, Jim Collison, now 88 years old but back then a young reporter for the Globe, was asked to make some predictions on life in the year 2000. Among them:

Mason City will have a population of 65,000.

Many cars will no longer run on gasoline.

Many foods will be pre-cooked in packages.

“Boys and girls will read books, magazines and newspapers on machines that look like television sets.”

Not bad for projecting 37 years into the future. The only one he really missed on was Mason City’s population – and why that has not come true is a mystery even today.

Years later, reflecting on his predictions, Collison said, he was taking wild guesses. “Who can predict what life will be like even five years from now," he said.

Dave Darnell, Mason City Schools superintendent, was asked in 2000 what he envisioned in the world of education. “I think we are going to see a lot more interaction and distance learning,” he said. “The whole idea of virtual-reality classrooms is very close.”

Frank Smillie, retired Mason City motel manager, was profiled in a 2005 article in the Globe. He said when he began his career many years earlier, a motel room had a bed, telephone, television, clock radio and a bathroom. Now (in 2005), they have a coffee pot, cable TV and the Internet, said Smillie.

“And the day is coming,” he predicted, “when each room will have a refrigerator and a microwave.” Right on, Frank.

From my vantage point, predicting the future is as difficult as it always has been, but there are a couple of ideas that I think are sure things:

Ten years from now, people will no longer grouse about eliminating the Mohawk name from Mason City High School activities because (1) they will have more important things to grouse about and (2) they will be busy rooting for the kids wearing the new name on their uniforms.

In the next 25 years, astronauts will land on Mars. And when they do, they will see a television set there. And on that television will be Mike Lindell, trying to sell them a “My Pillow.”

Keep the faith, everybody. See you next year.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0