SKIPPER: Elders still need quality time with family

If you were a parent in the 1980s or '90s, or for that matter, if you were a kid back then, you are probably familiar with the term “quality time.” It was intended to be a time set aside each day or each week devoted entirely to enhancing the parent-child relationship.

The first use of the term is believed to be in an Anapolis, Maryland, newspaper in the 1970s and was in reference to the women’s rights movement. The point of the article was that women are just as in need of “quality time” as men are.

Interestingly, that original connotation had to do with “self” rather than the importance of relationships.

That all changed in the 1980s when “quality time” came to mean time set aside for parents and kids to do things together.

Like many concepts, the idea was good but there were some built-in flaws.

For one thing, who determined what time was “quality time” – you or your kid? If your child came up to you on Tuesday and said, “Let’s have some quality time,” was your answer, “I’m sorry, but we only have quality time on Thursdays” or “the ballgame’s in the fourth quarter – let’s wait until it’s over.”

In other words, the parent almost always determined “quality time.”

Another problem – if quality time was regularly scheduled every week, did it become an obligation rather than a privilege?

A group of us were reflecting on all of this last week, recalling what a popular concept it was at the time but also, how “quality time” between parent and child existed a long time before anyone decided to give it a name.

Our consensus was that the best quality times between parent and child were spontaneous – not scheduled times – but special moments that just evolved in the relationship and, most important, endured.

A friend of mine remembers getting up early in the morning nearly 70 years ago and sitting in his father’s lap while the dad ate his breakfast before going to work. I have memories from about that same time period when my father would sense that I was having a bad day. He would sit in his easy chair, tap his hands on his knees and say, “C’mon it’s lap time.”

Another friend remembers fondly the times he and his dad would go for walks, enjoy nature and talk about whatever came to mind.

I have talked to many women who remember quality times with their mothers while in the kitchen, away from the rest of the family, preparing a meal but also talking with one another about anything and everything. They also enjoyed taking walks together.

Quality time seems to be spontaneous, one-on-one communicating with one another, with no particular agenda. It is a time of expressing unconditional love and it was as important in the days of Washington and Lincoln as it is today.

We think of quality time as being between parent and young child. I wonder if we pay the same type of attention to our parents as they grow older as they did for us when we were kids. How about quality time with the elderly? They probably have a need for it just as much as a child does. Maybe more.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

