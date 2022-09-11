SKIPPER: EDC deserves more credit

If you go out to eat somewhere and have a really good meal, you are likely to tell your friends about it and give high praise to the restaurant.

You are unlikely to know the name of the chef or the cook who put all the ingredients together so that you could have the delicious meal.

I think most successful businesses have a “cook” who works out of the limelight but is essential to the success of the business.

President Ronald Reagan was fond of saying, “You can get a lot accomplished if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

These thoughts came to mind last week with the announcement that EVCO Holdings LLC of Minnesota has chosen to locate a new plant in Mason City in the old Shopko building which has been vacant for quite a while. The company intends to use the site for a manufacturing and assembly plant to create vehicles in the recreational electrical vehicle market. To me, that sounds like making fancy golf carts but there’s probably a lot more to it than that.

The company expects to provide 100 jobs in the next five years.

One of the “cooks” that helped put this dish together is the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. which works every day to try to bring new industry to Mason City and North Iowa. That puts it in competition with every other EDC in the country – and there are thousands of them – all with the same goal.

And it is a mostly thankless job. It is possible for the local EDC to work for weeks, sometimes months, to woo a new company to the community and to be turned down for one reason or another. And when this happens, EDC staffers, undaunted, have to start or continue work on another prospect. It is a challenge that always has a high degree of disappointment and discontent.

So, as a community, we should savor the successes and thank the many people who work behind the scenes to make it happen.

Rabbi Harold Kushner, author of the book, Why Bad Things Happen to Good People, cautioned that life is not a spelling bee. You are not asked to sit down if you misspell one word. He points out that even the best baseball players make an out seven out of every ten times they come to bat. But there is always the next at-bat.

Chad Schreck, head of the North Iowa Corridor EDC and his counterparts, make their living counting on the fact there is always a next at-bat. They should take heart and consider this: Babe Ruth hit 714 home runs in his career – but he struck out 1,330 times. He didn’t always hit one out of the ballpark but there was always a next at-bat.

One other thing to remember about the EDC. It is just as important a mission for it to assist existing businesses as it is to recruit new ones. We haven’t gained much if an existing business leaves town while we’re busy recruiting a new one.

So let’s appreciate the EDC for its efforts behind the scenes on our behalf and, when we see them, ask “What’s cooking?”