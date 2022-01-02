SKIPPER: Dreaming of Mason City teams called the '76ers

Silly me.

Bear with me on this one, folks, as I try to put into words something my imagination dreamed up last week.

Years ago, I was introduced to a strategy method by retired admiral Norman Ray of Mason City that goes like this: “What? So what? Now what?”

I hesitate to bring up what is a sore subject for many in the community, but we have reached the “now what?” phase of rebranding the Mason City Mohawks.

It’s time to move on, to think positively and to provide a name that the school, the kids and the community can embrace with pride.

Let’s call ‘em the 76ers!

(Remember, I said, bear with me!)

Sure, we could have a contest in which citizens could suggest new names. But there would be 100 or more submissions and 99 of them would be eliminated, creating disappointment rather than enthusiasm – and that’s not a positive way of moving on.

It would be faster and easier to come up with a non-controversial name that has some significance, and then rally behind it.

Let’s call ‘em the 76ers!

The name would not be offensive to any ethnic group and embodies the patriotic “spirit of ‘76” while sneaking in a little Mason City heritage involving trombones.

The name is distinctive. Only one other team, the Philadelphia 76ers pro basketball team, has that name.

Many of us remember back when Johnny Orr coached the Iowa State basketball team. At home games, when the players took the court for pre-game warm-ups, Orr would walk along the sidelines, waving to the crowd as the band played “Here’s Johnny.” Everyone was in a festive mood.

Can you imagine a Mason City sports event in which, as the players took the court (or field), the coaches would come out and wave to the crowd as the band played “76 Trombones”? The excitement would be overwhelming.

(Remember, I told you to bear with me.)

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, has written about the kind of spirit he’d like to see throughout the country, comparing it to a high school gym on Friday night where people join together for an evening of fun without regard to each others’ age, gender, ethnicity or political leanings.

In the Mason City situation, it is positive thinking. It is moving on. It is rallying for a good cause.

Go, 76ers!

Thanks for bearing with me. I can dream, can’t I?

Silly me.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

