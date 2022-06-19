SKIPPER: Don't sleep on House race

Former Iowa State basketball coach, the late Johnny Orr, had a colorful way of describing upcoming games that excited him.

More than once, Orr would predict that a particular game was going to be “a real dinger-donger,” one that fans could look forward to and that would keep them on the edge of their seats until the outcome was decided.

As is often the case, things associated with sports also can be applied to politics, things such as pre-game hype, the game itself and post-game analysis.

And dinger-dongers.

Amidst a fairly dull political season in Iowa, there has been little talk or media coverage of the race for the seat in House District 59, currently held by State Rep. Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City.

Steckman, first elected in 2008, is seeking her eighth term. Her opponent in the fall will be retired Mason City pharmacist Doug Campbell, a former Mason City School Board member.

Neither Campbell nor Steckman had any opposition in the recent primaries which is why their candidacies have gotten little attention.

But, fasten your seat belts. This could be a good one. For one thing, the two candidates could hardly be further apart in their political philosophies. Steckman has been a leader and spokesperson for Democratic policies since she was elected in 2008. In today’s parlance, she would be considered a liberal.

Campbell, on the other hand, is a proud, “card-carrying” conservative whose politics fit nicely with the right-wing movement of the Republican party.

In an election year in Iowa in which many education issues are at the forefront – cameras in classrooms, book banning, vouchers for private schools – voters will decide on whether they want Steckman, a retired school teacher and former president and chief negotiator of the Mason City Education Association against Campbell, the former School Board member, who will have to assert his views on these education issues and others.

Steckman has run unopposed in three of her previous elections. She defeated Mason City Councilman Scott Tornquist in 2008 in what Tornquist later described as a “Democratic year” in which Barack Obama won the presidency. In 2016 she defeated county Republican leader Barbara Hovland in what many considered a “Republican year” with the election of Donald Trump as president.

Campbell has been active in Republican politics for many years and in 2017 was featured in a Washington Times newspaper article about fulfilling his call to “have his Christian beliefs make an impact in the public square” by serving on the School Board.

The Washington Times is a decidedly conservative newspaper in the nation’s capital – an alternative to the Washington Post in the view of many – but its attention to a retired pharmacist in North Iowa is an indication of the eagle eye of the conservative right on potential spokespersons throughout the country.

With all the political turmoil going on nationally, this election might be one that will be fun to watch right here in Iowa.

A real dinger-donger.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

