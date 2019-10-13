Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms on the City Council, which comes after him serving 12 years on the Civil Service Commission and five years on the Building Advisory and Appeals Board. And all of this comes after 19½ years as administrator of the Mason City YMCA.
I’ve known Nelson for most of his public life and I can tell you from firsthand experience he is proud, sensitive and combative when he thinks he’s been wronged.
When he was on the City Council, we didn’t always agree and our disagreements weren’t always pretty – but they were never personal. I questioned his judgment sometimes but never thought he was corrupt. He questioned my judgment sometimes but never thought I was “an enemy of the people.”
Let’s just say we had some interesting times over the years. I received so much correspondence from him at the Globe that I started a “Don Nelson file folder” that soon became a “Don Nelson desk drawer” and nearly had to be transformed into a “Don Nelson shelf.”
For one thing, on nights when the City Council met, Nelson frequently came into the council room and dropped an envelope on the table where I was sitting. Inside the envelope were copies of handwritten comments he planned to make that night on agenda items coming before the council. The advantage to me was that I didn’t have to frantically take notes while he was talking on those issues. I had it all in front of me. The advantage to him, I’m sure, was the assurance he wouldn’t be misquoted.
He sometimes responded to columns of mine he didn’t like by writing a letter to the editor so that the public would also know his dissatisfaction. In July of 2003, I wrote a column in which I criticized Nelson’s behavior toward then-City Administrator Tim Moerman, saying he grilled him unnecessarily at a recent meeting, that he was “increasingly harsh,” “sniping,” and playing “devil’s advocate.”
In his letter, Nelson criticized the tone of my column, saying, “John, are you sniping at me, grilling me, being increasingly harsh, playing devil’s advocate – or just being uncomplimentary?”
Eight years later, Nelson and I were still getting at it. In March 2011, he wrote a scathing note to me saying I seemed to always be “in support and defensive of our mayor’s actions and rarely in support of City Council actions.”
Through all of this, we had a great professional relationship. We simply didn’t agree all the time and weren’t afraid to say so.
One of my favorite notes during my career at the Globe came not from Nelson but from a concerned citizen who wrote, “Why were John Skipper and Don Nelson about coming to blows outside of City Hall on Monday, Aug. 25 (2003)? It started outside and continued inside the door. I and several others watched in horror. Is this what our city has become?”
Nelson and I had a good laugh over that one. We had been having one of our spirited discussions with no thought of violence. We went inside, not to continue a fight, but to get in out of the cold.
Congratulations, Don, on all your years of tireless service to the community. You’ve been proud, unselfish and loyal and you taught me a lesson through all of your interactions with me: When you think you’re right, don’t retreat.
