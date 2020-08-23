Skipper: Doesn't everybody make use of mailboxes?

Silly me.
I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City.
It hasn’t been there forever. I believe it was put in during Alan Steckman’s tenure as postmaster.
The post office doesn’t make any money because of that mailbox. There was obviously some cost involved in putting it up many years ago. And it is just one more mailbox that has to be opened every day to collect the mail and sort it – so it represents extra work that obviously didn’t exist when the mailbox wasn’t there.
Here’s the point. The mailbox was put in as a convenience for all of us – a service. So, in a way, that little receptacle is a symbol of what we would like all of government to be – providing a service to us that we are unable to provide for ourselves.
Earlier this month, when the federal government announced plans to cut back on expenses incurred by the U.S. Postal Service, 90 days before an election in which mail-in voting is an issue, the motive was fairly transparent.
Most federal agencies lose money every year – that’s why we have record deficits – but only the postal service was singled out for cutbacks 90 days before the election.
Plans have suddenly changed and now postal reforms will not be tackled until after the election – the result of a public backlash from people like you and me.
Beyond the obvious, there are some basic civics lessons to be learned from all of this. Former House Speaker, the late “Tip” O’Neil, famously said, “All politics is local.” The post office situation is a classic example.
For most of us in our everyday lives, there are certain things we have come to expect, and one of them is the unencumbered delivery of mail. (When you get to be my age, it can be a highlight of the day). Many people depend on it for delivery of their pension check or Social Security payment or delivery of medicines or legal papers or letters and cards from loved ones.
It is so much a part of our lives that we almost take it for granted – until there are efforts to change it.
Another example for most of us is sanitation services – garbage pickup every week. We all know when our “garbage day” is and at about what time our trash is picked up on that day. Taking out the garbage is a weekly ritual and we don’t give it a second thought.
In all of my years of reporting local government news in North Iowa, two of the biggest examples of public uproar came when city officials contemplated changes in the manner in which garbage would be picked up. Believe me, there was a lot of “trash talk.”
I am reminded of two definitions of government that I love – one from a Democrat and one from a Republican.
Several years ago, State Sen. Amanda Ragan, a Democrat, spoke to a group in Mason City and said government can be summed up in two questions: “How?” and “How much?” In other words, “how are we going to do this?” and “how much is it going to cost.”
And the late Roger Broers, a Cerro Gordo County supervisor and Republican state legislator, often said, “The challenge is to convince people that government exists to do things for them – not to them.”
Funny, the things that come to mind when seeing that drive-up mailbox.
Silly me.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
I have a photo in my home taken several years ago of me and then-Councilman Alex Kuhn having cups of coffee together at the Jitters coffee sho…
There’s going to be a surprise in the upcoming Iowa caucuses. There almost always is.
Don Nelson announced recently he will not seek re-election after serving two terms on the Park Board. This comes after him serving three terms…
Two years ago, I stopped in at Hardee’s on the way to work to get my usual biscuit and coffee to start my day with my Globe cohort Arian Schuessler.
Silly me.
Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!