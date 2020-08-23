Skipper: Doesn't everybody make use of mailboxes?

Beyond the obvious, there are some basic civics lessons to be learned from all of this. Former House Speaker, the late “Tip” O’Neil, famously said, “All politics is local.” The post office situation is a classic example.

For most of us in our everyday lives, there are certain things we have come to expect, and one of them is the unencumbered delivery of mail. (When you get to be my age, it can be a highlight of the day). Many people depend on it for delivery of their pension check or Social Security payment or delivery of medicines or legal papers or letters and cards from loved ones.

It is so much a part of our lives that we almost take it for granted – until there are efforts to change it.

Another example for most of us is sanitation services – garbage pickup every week. We all know when our “garbage day” is and at about what time our trash is picked up on that day. Taking out the garbage is a weekly ritual and we don’t give it a second thought.

In all of my years of reporting local government news in North Iowa, two of the biggest examples of public uproar came when city officials contemplated changes in the manner in which garbage would be picked up. Believe me, there was a lot of “trash talk.”