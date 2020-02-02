Skipper: Do the ends justify the means for Trump?

Here is the “Cliff Notes” version of what happened. Planning and Zoning commissioners had concerns about the Wal-Mart move primarily because of safety issues regarding access to it from the highway. The commission voted to deny the request.

A majority of the City Council approved of the Wal-Mart move, but by law, in order for the council to override a Planning and Zoning recommendation, a “super majority” vote was required. That meant a 5-1 vote by the council. The council voted 4-2 to override – a majority but not a “super majority.”

After other attempts to push it through failed by the same 4-2 vote, the council took another approach. It voted to eliminate the “super majority” requirement. That passed by a 4-2 vote afterwhich the council approved the Wal-Mart move by a 4-2 vote.

In this case, a majority of the council wanted something done – and eliminating an existing law was the means to justify the ends.

The turmoil in Washington today involves the question of whether President Trump overstepped his authority in dealing with the Ukrainian government and whether he did it for his own political gain.