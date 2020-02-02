Skipper: Do the ends justify the means for Trump?

Silly me.
Years ago I participated in an adult Sunday School class in which the topic was sin, and whether there are degrees of sin.
An elderly man posed this question: Is there a difference between someone late at night breaking a window at a bakery just for kicks, and a penniless person breaking a window at a bakery in order to get food for his kids?
Setting religion aside for the moment, the real question is whether the ends justify the means – does the result justify the means for achieving that result?
When I was a little kid, a long, long, long time ago, I once swiped a small, rubber ball from a store because I wanted the ball and didn’t have the money to pay for it. When my parents found out about it, I paid dearly, believe me, including a trip back to the store to return the ball and apologize to the store owner.
Youngsters like me learned that the ends don’t always justify the means.
I have seen it play out many times in my adult life, including in politics.
Many years ago, when Wal-Mart was on the other side of the highway, plans were made to build a new, larger store as part of the Indianhead development that was in the planning stages. The plan had to be approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission which would then recommend it to the City Council for council approval.
Here is the “Cliff Notes” version of what happened. Planning and Zoning commissioners had concerns about the Wal-Mart move primarily because of safety issues regarding access to it from the highway. The commission voted to deny the request.
A majority of the City Council approved of the Wal-Mart move, but by law, in order for the council to override a Planning and Zoning recommendation, a “super majority” vote was required. That meant a 5-1 vote by the council. The council voted 4-2 to override – a majority but not a “super majority.”
After other attempts to push it through failed by the same 4-2 vote, the council took another approach. It voted to eliminate the “super majority” requirement. That passed by a 4-2 vote afterwhich the council approved the Wal-Mart move by a 4-2 vote.
In this case, a majority of the council wanted something done – and eliminating an existing law was the means to justify the ends.
The turmoil in Washington today involves the question of whether President Trump overstepped his authority in dealing with the Ukrainian government and whether he did it for his own political gain.
The president and his supporters claim the Constitution gives the president broad authority to do just about whatever he wants. Time and again, he has acted on his own, bypassing Congress and using executive orders to achieve his goals. He and his supporters point to all the accomplishments he has achieved by doing it his way. Opponents say his conduct is unacceptable.
Do the ends justify the means? This is the essential question of the Trump presidency.
It’s a lot more complicated than breaking a bakery window or stealing a rubber ball -- but the question remains the same.
And, by the way, even if it’s wrong, is it impeachable?
Silly me.
John Skipper is author of the book, “The Iowa Caucuses – First Tests of Presidential Aspiration,” published in 2010.