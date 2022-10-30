SKIPPER: Do boys and girls get the same education?

Are boys at a disadvantage in receiving a quality education compared to girls at their same age level?

Yes, says Richard Reeves, senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, but it’s not their fault or the fault of the teachers instructing them.

Reeves says studies have shown girls’ brains develop differently than those of boys, enabling girls to mature more quickly, beginning as early as kindergarten or first grade.

“The fact that boys mature later than girls is one known to every parent, and certainly to every teacher,” Reeves writes in a recent issue of The Atlantic. “On almost every measure of educational success, from pre-K to post-grad, boys and young men now lag well behind their female classmates.”

Is that true? What say you, North Iowa?

One solution, says Reeves, is to hold boys back a year in their schooling, giving them “more time to become socially and emotionally prepared” for challenges they will face and putting them on a more equal level with girls.

In other words, boys should be “red-shirted” in the classroom just as college athletes are often “red-shirted” to give them an extra year of eligibility.

Reeves says in dozens of interviews he conducted with parents and educators, mostly in the Washington D.C. area, he learned that “red-shirting” students – mostly boys -- is becoming almost a common practice – in elite private schools.

Public schools are more structured, enrolling kids on the basis of their birthdate and other strict standards with little flexibility.

A personal observation: Sometimes a difference in maturity level is obvious. When we think of immature actions in children’s classrooms, we almost always associate them with boys acting up.

Anthropologist Margaret Mead, after visiting classrooms of middle-school students, wrote, “You’d think you were in a group of very young women – and little boys.”

Reeves proposal: “All states and school districts should enroll boys a year later than girls.” Giving boys “the gift of time” will eventually help create a better society, not just for men but for women and children too, he writes.

Nearly 50 years ago, when Title IX legislation was passed to improve gender equality in education, there was a 13 percent percentage gap in bachelor’s degrees going to men compared to women, according to studies. In 2019, the percentage gap was reversed – a 15 percent gap for women over men.

That may be true – but I’m not sure red-shirting grade school kids is going to affect how many of them graduate from college.

For those of you who have raised both boys and girls – did you notice a difference in maturity levels? And if there is one thing most of us have learned from raising kids – one size does not fit all. Children have different cultural backgrounds, different personalities, different learning curves, different attitudes (that can change from one day to the next) and on and on.

All in all, sometimes, “solutions” create more questions than answers.