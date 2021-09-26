SKIPPER: Cultural taboos have changed over the years

Do we have any cultural taboos in this country?
I bring this up because of a recent email conversation I had with Chip Folkers, former city attorney in Mason City, who later served as legal counsel to the government of Micronesia, a group of islands in the Western Pacific.
Micronesia has no political parties so there is no partisan fighting and the government gets a lot done, according to Folkers.
But something else he mentioned caught my attention. Folkers said one of the reasons for peaceful co-existence in Micronesia is that confrontation is considered a “cultural taboo.”
Imagine if that was true in the United States. Imagine if that was true in how members of Congress treated each other or how all of us treated one another every day.
I’m not sure if we have many cultural taboos in America – but avoiding confrontation is certainly not one of them.
There used to be taboos. When I was growing up, it was considered improper:
- To refer to adults by their first names. Children addressed their elders as Mr., Miss or Mrs.
- Not to open a door for a woman entering or leaving a room or a vehicle.
- For a man or boy to wear a cap or a hat indoors.
- To use foul language or tell dirty jokes or look at “girlie” magazines. Now you can hear it all and see it all by going to a movie or watching cable television.
- For women to wear slacks.
- Not to have different apparel for different circumstances – work clothes, casual clothes and church clothes, for example.
- To interrupt someone.
- To spit in public.
- To put your elbows on the dinner table.
- To not stand with your hand over your heart during the playing of the national anthem.
None of these taboos is illegal or unethical. They just fall into the category of what my mother used to call “not being in good taste.”
The boys in the local coffee shop had some interesting views on cultural taboos – or the lack of them. One of them talked about the steady moral decay in the country. “It used to be 'love the sinner but hate the sin.' Now, it seems like anything goes,” he said.
There are several websites that deal with cultural taboos. They point out that what is taboo in one country might not be inappropriate in another – how women dress and their hair styles, for example.
One recent study concluded that in the U.S., 21st century taboos include: vigorous finger-pointing at someone; standing too close to someone – “invading their space;” discussing your wealth; discussing your sex life; asking a woman her age or her weight; and yawning while someone is talking to you.
You may not consider any of these as “taboos” as such, but they certainly pass the test of “not being in good taste."
And what do the experts say is the number one taboo in this country – the one that most everyone agrees on?
The answer: Not tipping servers at restaurants.
How about that.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.