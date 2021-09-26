SKIPPER: Cultural taboos have changed over the years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of these taboos is illegal or unethical. They just fall into the category of what my mother used to call “not being in good taste.”

The boys in the local coffee shop had some interesting views on cultural taboos – or the lack of them. One of them talked about the steady moral decay in the country. “It used to be 'love the sinner but hate the sin.' Now, it seems like anything goes,” he said.

There are several websites that deal with cultural taboos. They point out that what is taboo in one country might not be inappropriate in another – how women dress and their hair styles, for example.

One recent study concluded that in the U.S., 21st century taboos include: vigorous finger-pointing at someone; standing too close to someone – “invading their space;” discussing your wealth; discussing your sex life; asking a woman her age or her weight; and yawning while someone is talking to you.

You may not consider any of these as “taboos” as such, but they certainly pass the test of “not being in good taste."

And what do the experts say is the number one taboo in this country – the one that most everyone agrees on?

The answer: Not tipping servers at restaurants.

How about that.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

