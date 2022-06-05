SKIPPER: COVID sneaks in

Well, it happened.

After nearly three years of enduring pandemic precautions, listening to experts, sorting out facts, wearing masks, social-distancing, avoiding large crowds and getting vaccinated, the COVID-19 virus snuck into my house last week and attacked.

Pretty cowardly, too. Got me while I was lying down. Went to bed one night feeling like I was coming down with a slight cold. Woke up the next morning feeling like a freight train had run over me. It took all the strength I had just to get out of bed.

I got to the emergency room where it was confirmed I tested positive for COVID. But my situation was more complicated because of a lung disease I have that requires me to be on oxygen even on my best days. So I was in a world of hurt.

Hundreds of people in North Iowa have gone through this. Many of their stories are far more harrowing than mine and more tragic.

So, this is not about me. This is about how I have learned firsthand that the pandemic is not over, that it is more like a ballgame that has gone into extra innings, and that the ballgame isn’t over until the last man’s out.

Be vigilant. Get the shots. Get tested. Some doubters might say, “Hey, look – you took all the precautions, you got your shots – and you still got sick, so none of those precautions worked.”

My answer to that has never changed. If you wear a seatbelt while in your vehicle, it won’t prevent you from being in an accident, but it might save your life.

When you’re sick, it puts a lot of things in perspective for you. In my case, in addition to incredible fatigue, I lost my sense of taste for a couple of days. It’s a strange feeling to be hungry and yet not want to eat, and when you eat, you can’t taste anything.

I got wonderful care in the emergency room at MercyOne and was able to go home after four hours of tests. (It’s always four hours in the emergency room, isn’t it!)

Another unique thing can happen when you’re sick. Instead of lying around thinking about how unfortunate you are, the exact opposite happens. You are thankful for the health care you are provided, for the concern and well-wishes of friends – even though they must keep their distance, and that, all in all, you’ve had a pretty good life.

And you learn in a hurry what’s not important. I don’t care that the Cubs lost 20-3 or that Johnny Depp won his libel suit against his ex-wife.

I’ll see you around.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

