Skipper: Could you do any better controlling the spread of COVID-19?

Responsibility for controlling the virus has started with recommendations from health care professionals but has depended on federal, state and local governments to act on them. And it seems like everyone is doing it a little differently.

So, back to the big question. What would YOU do? Let’s say the decision-making made its way all the way down to the City Council level and you were on the City Council.

Your first responsibility as a council member is to provide for the health and safety of the community. And part of a community’s health is its economic stability – keeping businesses open. But if businesses stay open causing people to die or get seriously ill, whose responsibility was it to stop that from happening? What would YOU do?

Tough decisions have had to be made throughout North Iowa on canceling some of the area’s most popular events such as the North Iowa Band Festival, the Clear Lake 4th of July celebration and many other social activities that also generate much income for businesses. If you had to be the decision maker in each of these situations, what would YOU do?