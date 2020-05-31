Skipper: Could you do any better controlling the spread of COVID-19?
Have you ever noticed how often people who complain about situations never offer any solutions?

There have been many social media posts recently in which North Iowans have complained about the restrictions we have lived with because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If face masks work, why is there need for social distancing, they ask. And if social distancing works, why the need for face masks? And if both are working, why the need to shut down businesses?

Moreover, they ask, if all of these things are working, how come the death toll, now over 100,000 in the U.S., is steadily climbing?

To these critics, I have some questions of my own.

  • Do you have a better idea on how to control and curtail the spread of the virus? Better than that of the nation’s leading health care professionals?
  • How many more deaths and serious illnesses would have occurred if the wearing of face masks, social distancing and curtailing public gatherings had not occurred?
  • And perhaps, most significant, what would YOU do if you were the decision maker?

There are so many different lenses to look through in finding a solution – the public health risks; the dangers to the economy with all the closings; the notion of government actions overtaking individual freedoms; and the political fallout in an election year – an unfortunate but inevitable element.

Responsibility for controlling the virus has started with recommendations from health care professionals but has depended on federal, state and local governments to act on them. And it seems like everyone is doing it a little differently.

So, back to the big question. What would YOU do? Let’s say the decision-making made its way all the way down to the City Council level and you were on the City Council.

Your first responsibility as a council member is to provide for the health and safety of the community. And part of a community’s health is its economic stability – keeping businesses open. But if businesses stay open causing people to die or get seriously ill, whose responsibility was it to stop that from happening? What would YOU do?

Tough decisions have had to be made throughout North Iowa on canceling some of the area’s most popular events such as the North Iowa Band Festival, the Clear Lake 4th of July celebration and many other social activities that also generate much income for businesses. If you had to be the decision maker in each of these situations, what would YOU do?

School officials throughout North Iowa and elsewhere have huge decisions to make regarding the start of the school year. If a health risk still exists, the same risk that prompted the closing of schools earlier this year, how can they justify starting the school year in the fall? And if the start of the school year is delayed, how does that impact their responsibility to educate the kids? If you were in their shoes, what would YOU do?

One other thing. While we’re wrestling with all of these problems, let’s have some empathy for the 100,000 families in the United States that have lost loved ones in the pandemic. Empathy seems to be in short supply in some quarters.

Lots to ponder. In the meantime, if you’re around me, put on your mask and keep your distance, and I’ll do the same. Let’s just call it mutual respect.

Have you ever been at a concert or some other musical program in which the audience began a rhythmic clapping in synch with the music?

Most Popular

