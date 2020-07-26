Skipper: Coronavirus' impact is personal, too

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are at least two sides to the coronavirus story and its impact on people in North Iowa and throughout the country.

There is the numerical side – the side we hear so often every day that we have almost come to take it as matter-of-factly as the daily weather report – about 140,000 deaths in the U.S. as of this writing, and it will be considerably more by the time you are reading this.

Also as of this writing, about one out of every 100 people in Cerro Gordo County has contracted the virus. So we can’t say it can’t happen here – because it’s here.

The other side of the virus story is the personal side, how it has affected each of us personally. And each of us has our own perspective – our age, our health, our occupation, our social life or a combination of any of these, which is most likely the case with many of us.

This past week, I decided to try to find someone in the county who has been affected more than many of us to see how he or she was coping. And I decided on Mason City history teacher John Lee, who is also on the City Council. How’s this for a checklist. Lee is: