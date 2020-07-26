Skipper: Coronavirus' impact is personal, too

There are at least two sides to the coronavirus story and its impact on people in North Iowa and throughout the country.
There is the numerical side – the side we hear so often every day that we have almost come to take it as matter-of-factly as the daily weather report – about 140,000 deaths in the U.S. as of this writing, and it will be considerably more by the time you are reading this.
Also as of this writing, about one out of every 100 people in Cerro Gordo County has contracted the virus. So we can’t say it can’t happen here – because it’s here.
The other side of the virus story is the personal side, how it has affected each of us personally. And each of us has our own perspective – our age, our health, our occupation, our social life or a combination of any of these, which is most likely the case with many of us.
This past week, I decided to try to find someone in the county who has been affected more than many of us to see how he or she was coping. And I decided on Mason City history teacher John Lee, who is also on the City Council. How’s this for a checklist. Lee is:
- A husband and father concerned about his family’s health.
- A teacher concerned about the start of the new school year whenever it will begin and whatever form it will take.
- Football coach, overseeing kids in a sport where close physical contact is the essence of the game – no social distancing on the gridiron.
- Husband of a spouse who owns her own business that has been impacted by the virus.
- Son and son-in-law of parents and in-laws whose ages make them possible targets for the virus.
So, John, how are you doing?
“It must be like whitewater rafting, something I’ve never done, by the way, with its moments of high anxiety interrupted by short bursts of great stress mixed with interludes of calm,” he said.
Lee said being cooped up at home with his wife and three kids has provided good family time of playing board games and watching movies. “But after four months, even this gets old,” he said.
Coaching will be a challenge, said Lee, and he is anxious to learn state guidelines which are expected to be announced Monday (July 27).
He said his wife’s real estate business has held its own during the pandemic. People still have to sell their homes and people are still looking to buy homes, he said.
But Lee, like hundreds of teachers throughout North Iowa, has a passion for his chosen profession and can’t wait to interact with the kids again. “Personally, I would wear a mask every day all day if it allowed me to get into that school and teach kids in person,” he said. “My teaching style – how I teach – does not translate to online learning very well at all.”
Lee is well aware of the potential health risks not only to students but all school personnel. “I would not want to be in a position to have to make some of these decisions on school openings,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, his attitude is to “stay calm and carry on.”
As the pandemic continues, all of us have a story. This has just been one of them.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.
