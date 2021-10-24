SKIPPER: Colin Powell inspires thoughts about leadership

The recent death of Gen. Colin Powell has triggered much discussion about his leadership and the legacy he leaves through his service to the country.

And it points to questions worth exploring: What is leadership? What are the qualities of a leader?

Who would you consider as leaders in Mason City, Clear Lake, North Iowa or Iowa as a whole? What makes them leaders?

Some people believe the most effective leaders are people who stay in the background without the glare of publicity and quietly succeed in what they set out to do.

President Ronald Reagan is credited with saying, “You can get a lot accomplished if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Incidentally, this comment or some form of it is also attributed to Harry Truman, Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain. (So who gets the credit? Never mind.)

One of the admirable traits of good leaders is they put the welfare and happiness of others ahead of any personal gains for themselves – which is one of the reasons why politicians often fall short of being good leaders.

Think of the best boss you ever had. What made him or her a good leader?

Andrew Yang, a businessman who sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, is best remembered for his proposal to provide every family in the country $1,000 a month to help them make ends meet. That proposal didn’t go anywhere and neither did his candidacy.

But he said his abbreviated presidential run taught him a lot about politics, leadership – and the appearance of leadership. In a recent article in Politico, Yang writes about how presidential politics transforms an individual. Instead of being a person with ideas to promote, the candidate becomes a product to be sold. The important thing is not leadership, but the appearance of leadership, he said.

Yang says “handlers” tell the candidate what to say, how he should say it and how he should look when he’s saying it. Appearance, appearance, appearance.

He said one day his advisers told him he needed to change his hairstyle. More gel, they advised. He said, “Why? Bernie Sanders looks like a character from 'Back to the Future’ and nobody cares about his hair.”

Yang writes, “You function on appearance. Leadership becomes the appearance of leadership.”

I’ll bet nobody dared to tell Colin Powell what to do with his hair.

As I thought about what made Powell stand out as a leader, I came across a quote from John Quincy Adams, who said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

Humility is another enduring quality. Several years ago, Powell was the main speaker at a convention in Dallas attended by a friend of mine. Powell told the gathering he was aware that, as an Army general, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state, he was one of the most powerful men in world for quite a few years. But one day after he retired, he said he got up in the morning and his wife told him she was going out to have coffee with some friends. “The toilet’s stopped up. Fix it,” she said.

Sometimes leaders are also called on to be servants, especially in their own households.

John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0