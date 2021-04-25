Skipper: City won't win, even if it does win parking ticket appeal

Social media activists, not surprisingly, back Kiroff. Some have used the “f-bomb” in referring to police and one citizen even advocates establishing a commission, elected by the people, to review police actions.

My view is that the last thing we need in government is more government, and besides, we already have an elected police review board. It’s called the City Council.

For Kiroff’s part, he says he has no control over social media rantings and has nothing against the police. He said he respects the fact they risk their lives every day in our behalf. But in this instance, he feels like he went to court to prove his point, and he won. His reaction to the appeal: “I just want to be left alone,” he said.

Kiroff said he has tried to be supportive of city actions in the past, including road closures that have hurt his business. “I had to shut down for a month one time,” he said. “But I understand how sometimes you put up with things because they benefit the community as a whole.”

Situations like this always have many legs. Here’s one: Police are expected to enforce laws, even parking laws – even unfair parking laws. Cops enforce the laws. They don’t make them.