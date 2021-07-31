Skipper: Childish behavior happened even in Mason City Council chambers

Silly me.
Politics gets sillier every day. If there was a poll taken with the American people on what are some of their favorite things, lice would finish ahead of politicians.
The most recent silliness involves the Texas Democratic state legislators who not only walked out of the legislative session in protest of proposed new voting laws – they flew out – all the way to Washington to state their case.
They’ve been there for a while and things are getting tough. The legislators have apparently sent word back home that they could use some care packages containing everything from toiletries to Dr. Peppers. (Why go to a supermarket or drug store in Washington if you can get the taxpayers back home to pay for it?)
Let’s take a moment and reflect: Are we glad we live in Iowa?
- These kinds of shenanigans happen in other states as well, particularly in Oregon.
- In February of this year, Senate Republicans in Oregon walked out in a dispute over COVID policies of the Democratic administration.
- In February 2020, Oregon Republicans vanished in protest of proposed legislation on greenhouse gas emissions.
- The year before, it was once again Oregon Senate Republicans bolting over disagreements on a climate change bill.
Ten years ago, I was witness to a City Council walkout in Mason City.
There was a proposal before the council for the city to contribute financially to the MicroEnterprise program, joining with NIACC and the John Pappajohn Center to develop a job training program for young adults. The city was to contribute $165,000 over a three-year period.
On March 15, the council was to come up with $15,000 to get the ball rolling. Three council members – Max Weaver, Jeff Marsters and Don Nelson -- opposed the plan because they felt NIACC didn’t need the city’s financial help.
It needed four votes to pass but got only three – from council members Travis Hickey, Scott Tornquist and Janet Solberg.
On May 3, the city came back with the same proposal but for less financial involvement, $9,750 instead of $15,000. The vote was sure to be 3-3 – but here’s the catch. On financial deals of less than $10,000, the mayor can vote to break the tie. That’s why the city lowered the price. Mayor Eric Bookmeyer was poised to break the tie by voting in favor of it.
Weaver, Nelson and Marsters knew what was going on. So when the new proposal was presented, Weaver stood up, said he had another engagement, and left the room. Marsters and Nelson followed him out, eliminating a quorum. No vote could be taken.
Marsters and Nelson chose not to seek re-election in November. Weaver ran and lost. Early the next year, with three new council members on board, the MicroEnterprise program was approved.
Free Dr. Peppers were not part of the deal.
Silly me.
Best of John Skipper
Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:
There is no profession in the world for which I have more respect and admiration than that of being a teacher.
"I’ll bet everyone in Mason City has made use of the drive-up mailbox just to the north of the post office building in downtown Mason City."
"We all ought to have a code of ethics on which we judge ourselves from time to time."
The recent presidential “debate” re-enforces a notion that I have mentioned many times: local government is the purest form of government.
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
We are living in an age in which name-calling and espousing conspiracy theories have become a popular sport.
My total experience in running for elective office occurred in 1957 when, at age 12, I ran for treasurer of the Junior Civic League.
I have a good friend who I often refer to as “Mr. Preparation.”
Recently, I struck up a conversation in the check-out line at HyVee East with a woman I did not know.
John Skipper retired from the Globe Gazette in February 2018 after 52 years in newspapers, most of that in Mason City covering North Iowa government and politics.