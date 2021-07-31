Skipper: Childish behavior happened even in Mason City Council chambers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was a proposal before the council for the city to contribute financially to the MicroEnterprise program, joining with NIACC and the John Pappajohn Center to develop a job training program for young adults. The city was to contribute $165,000 over a three-year period.

On March 15, the council was to come up with $15,000 to get the ball rolling. Three council members – Max Weaver, Jeff Marsters and Don Nelson -- opposed the plan because they felt NIACC didn’t need the city’s financial help.

It needed four votes to pass but got only three – from council members Travis Hickey, Scott Tornquist and Janet Solberg.

On May 3, the city came back with the same proposal but for less financial involvement, $9,750 instead of $15,000. The vote was sure to be 3-3 – but here’s the catch. On financial deals of less than $10,000, the mayor can vote to break the tie. That’s why the city lowered the price. Mayor Eric Bookmeyer was poised to break the tie by voting in favor of it.

Weaver, Nelson and Marsters knew what was going on. So when the new proposal was presented, Weaver stood up, said he had another engagement, and left the room. Marsters and Nelson followed him out, eliminating a quorum. No vote could be taken.